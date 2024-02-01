Senior Planner
2024-02-01
ArtiCap is looking for an experienced planner to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a track record of working on complex large scale construction projects as well as within one or more of the following : Pharmaceutical, BioTech, Data Centre, Industrial, Logistics, Manufacturing, Chemical or similarly complex asset type.
Job Objectives
Maintain and monitor master plan schedule
Prepare and monitor tasks ensuring satisfactory realization of project requirements against the project schedule
Integrate various contract packages into master plan schedule
Review contractor's submitted schedule and make recommendations to client
Prepare regular internal/external weekly and monthly progress report for management and client
Develop a project control procedure to monitor the progress of project
Interact with contractor and verify the project data to update project schedule
Develop mitigation plans
Assess any contractor's extension of time claim and prepare defence claim report
Put forward recommendation report for any contractor's EOT claim
Analyse critical path and constraints to determine the effect of changes to project schedule
Work out site logistic planning for project
Prepare and propose 'micro-management' schedules for critical elements of work
Skills Required
Sr planner >7 years scheduling/planning experience
Knowledge and experience of all of the main design or project management concepts, tools and techniques
Excellent knowledge of construction industry technical matters, such as different procurement routes, value management and value engineering
Understanding of the financial aspects of a project
Primavera P6 planner desirable
Membership of a recognised professional body
Good knowledge and experience gained within a hi-tech environment such as industrial, manufacturing, pharma, logistics.
Qualifications
Minimum of 4 years' experience preparing cost estimates.
Experience in commercial, data center, high-tech, healthcare, manufacturing Industries preferred.
Fluent English language skills mandatory, Swedish language skills desirable
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: jobs@articap.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556641-4933)
182 31 DANDERYD
ArtiCap AB Jobbnummer
8435412