Senior Operations Specialist
Foodora AB / Sjuksköterskejobb / Stockholm Visa alla sjuksköterskejobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
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Company Description
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's pioneering local delivery platform, our mission is to deliver an amazing experience—fast, easy, and to your door. We operate in around 65 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index.
Job Description
We are seeking a highly analytical and results-driven individual to join our team as a Senior Specialist, Rider Payments. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, analyzing, and optimizing rider compensation strategies to improve rider earnings, enhance fleet satisfaction, and drive overall logistics performance. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, leveraging data-driven insights to challenge existing processes, propose innovative solutions, and standardize best practices.
Key Responsibilities:
Evaluate and optimize rider compensation models to align with business objectives, rider satisfaction, and operational efficiency
Collaborate with leadership to design and roll out strategic initiatives aimed at improving logistics performance and rider experience
Continuously evaluate the financial impact of payment models, ensuring they align with broader business goals while enhancing rider satisfaction and retention
Analyze large datasets to identify trends, inefficiencies, and areas for improvement in rider payments and logistics operations
Work closely with operations, finance, product, and local logistics stakeholders to implement and refine rider compensation structures
Build strong relationships with market teams to understand unique challenges and drive scalable solutions
Challenge the status quo by introducing innovative techniques to enhance rider compensation systems and logistics performance
Develop frameworks to harmonize compensation strategies across diverse markets while allowing for local flexibility
Qualifications
You gained at least 5 years of professional experience in high growth start-ups, tech companies, management consultancy other dynamic role
You earned a university degree in STEM or economics
You have excellent proficiency in tools like Excel, SQL, and data visualization platforms
You have strong analytical skills, with the ability to derive insights from large data sets and recommend actionable solutions: ideally experience in logistics metrics
You are highly motivated and communicative, independent and pragmatic in handling business challenges in a fast-paced environment
You are highly curious and happy to question the status quo with a hands-on mentality
You possess excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foodora AB
(org.nr 559007-5643), http://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/DeliveryHero/744000132876019-senior-operations-specialist
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971294