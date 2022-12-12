Senior NVH Test Engineer
2022-12-12
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Support Attribute Leader NVH, Solidity and CAE with measurements and signal analyses.
Description
We are looking for an external consultant to work onsite with our Automotive R&D client in Lindholmen, Gothenburg.
The position is full time with Hybrid work policy of working 1-2 days from home as agreed with the team.
Tasks
- Test setup and continuous logging, signal analysis, root cause analysis and associated tasks for door system(s).
- The doors are a combination of mechanical and controlled functions which require customized measurements as needed depending on ongoing task force investigation.
- Support Attribute Leader NVH, Solidity and CAE with measurements and signal analyses.
- Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders of the system or component being analysed.
Qualifications
• Worked in similar role in the automotive industry
• Extensive experience using industry standard NVH lab and test equipment
• Experience from previous automotive development programs.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
