Senior Network Engineer
2026-02-19
We are urgently looking for Senior Network Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that. This role is 50% onsite in Gothenburg.
Assignment description
We are seeking highly skilled Senior Network Engineers to join the Global Team responsible for designing, implementing, and managing the organization's network infrastructure. As part of this collaborative and dynamic team, you will contribute to ensuring the security, reliability, and performance of both wired and wireless network systems.
Additionally, you will play a critical role in optimizing solutions such as Cisco ISE, Catalyst Center, and PRTG, leveraging your expertise with these tools - or equivalent technologies - to drive operational excellence.
Required skills:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Professional certifications such as CCNA, CCNP, or their equivalent.
Proficiency in network protocols and technologies-especially 802.1X.
Hands-on monitoring and automation experience.
Solid experience managing firewalls (e.g., Fortigate, Palo Alto).
In-depth knowledge of technologies like SD-WAN and MPLS.
Desired skills:
Comprehensive understanding of network security principles and best practices.
Proficiency with network monitoring and management tools.
Solid experience in wireless networking technologies, including:
802.11 standards
WiFi security protocols (e.g., WPA2, WPA3)
WiFi deployment best practices
Hands on experience with Infrastructure as Code e.g., Terraform
Experience with Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 50% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
