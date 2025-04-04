Senior Network Administrator
Attends Healthcare AB / Datajobb / Aneby Visa alla datajobb i Aneby
2025-04-04
, Jönköping
, Nässjö
, Habo
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Attends Healthcare AB i Aneby
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
, Västerås
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a skilled Senior Network Administrator to manage and optimize the company's global network infrastructure. This role involves ensuring the stability, security, and performance of our networks while collaborating closely with IT teams across the organization. The ideal candidate will have 7+ years of experience in network administration, with a strong understanding of network hardware, protocols, and security. Occasional out-of-hours or weekend work may be required.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, implement, and maintain network infrastructure (LAN, WAN, VPN, wireless) to ensure performance, availability, and security.
Monitor network health, troubleshooting issues, and perform preventive maintenance to minimize downtime.
Plan and execute network upgrades, patches, and updates to keep systems secure and up to date.
Maintain network documentation, including configurations, diagrams, and procedures.
Collaborate with IT and business teams on network-related projects, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with business goals.
Provide technical support and training to local IT teams on network best practices and troubleshooting.
Lead projects for new tool rollouts, network upgrades, and evolving network architecture to meet business needs.
Communicate technical concepts effectively to non-technical users, ensuring clarity and understanding.
Work both independently and collaboratively within a global, remote team, demonstrating flexibility in different time zones when needed.
Apply a strategic and tactical mindset to resolve incidents efficiently.
Ensure high-quality documentation of network configurations, incidents, and best practices.
Qualifications:
7+ years of experience in network administration or a similar role.
Technical IT degree or equivalent, with certifications such as CCNA, CCNP, or CompTIA Network+ (preferred).
Proficiency in network hardware (routers, switches, firewalls) and protocols (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP).
Experience with Meraki environments, SD-WAN, Cisco Wi-Fi, and firewall management.
Background in industrial/OT environments is a plus.
Strong security knowledge, particularly in firewall administration.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical users.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail in documentation.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
About us
Welcome to Attends - where we have been dedicated to creating security and freedom for people for over 40 years! Attends is a part of Attindas Hygiene Partners, which designs, manufactures, and markets absorbent hygiene products. The company sells adult incontinence and infant diapers, among other products from our 4 world-class manufacturing sites. Our products can be found in healthcare and retail channels worldwide.
With 340 dedicated employees in Aneby, we work together towards a shared goal: making everyday life easier and better for our users. We are proud of what we do and the positive impact our products have on people's lives-because at Attends, innovation and care go hand in hand.
This is a global role, where you will collaborate closely with teams across different regions, including Southern Europe and the USA, ensuring that our network infrastructure supports the business effectively on an international scale.
Would you like to become one of us?
We look forward to receiving your application in English. The position is permanent employment with immediate start. For more information about the position, please contact ebba.axelsson@attindas.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Attends Healthcare AB
(org.nr 556563-1867)
Järnvägsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
578 24 ANEBY Kontakt
HR Business Partner
Ebba Axelsson ebba.axelsson@attindas.com Jobbnummer
9266308