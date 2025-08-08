Senior Mobile Engineer
2025-08-08
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
As a Senior Software Engineer - Mobile in the organization you will be in the center of the action where both design and product meet business. You will be working closely with Product Managers, Engineering Managers, all product teams, iOS and Android community. You should have a strong technical background, a passion for developing SDKs, mobile application development, and a drive to deliver bug-free developer and user experiences as per the business requirement without compromising on the industry best coding practices. We are looking for highly skilled and experienced for the role of Senior Software Engineer - Mobile to lead the development team of our internal tools. As an Mobile Developer, you will be responsible for designing and delivering robust and scalable solutions. You will also provide technical leadership, mentorship, and guidance to junior members in the iOS and Android community.
Team Description
The Experimentation and Visual Analytics team is dedicated to the creation of advanced internal tools designed for analyzing various test variations and interpreting data effectively. This team plays a pivotal role in collaborating with all product teams across H&M, ensuring that they develop and implement the most optimized solutions for launching new features. By leveraging data-driven insights, they aim to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of feature releases, ultimately contributing to H&M's commitment to innovation and excellence in customer experience.
You will:
Lead the end-to-end development of complex native and multiplatform solutions, from concept to development including testing, distribution and writing documentation.
Drive technical decision-making, provide architectural guidance, and ensure the implementation of best practices.
Collaborate closely with iOS and Android community, cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and backend developers, to define requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
Develop scalable and maintainable libraries, ensuring adherence to coding best practices, design patterns, and architectural guidelines.
Provide technical guidance and mentor junior iOS and Android developers, reviewing their PRs and providing constructive feedback.
Perform thorough code reviews to ensure code quality, performance, and adherence to established coding standards.
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of UI components and iOS/Android applications through thorough testing, debugging, and optimization. Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues and performance bottlenecks.
Collaborate with other teams to understand and guide developers.
Define test plans and ensure comprehensive test coverage.
Drive innovation by researching and implementing cutting-edge technologies.
Stay up to date with the latest trends and advancements in mobile development, evaluate new tools and frameworks, and promote their adoption when appropriate. Also, share knowledge and best practices with the iOS and Android community.
Participate in architectural discussions, providing insights and proposing solutions to enhance system architecture and overall product quality.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes and workflows.
Participate in Agile/Scrum development processes, contribute to sprint planning, and provide accurate estimations for project timelines.
Collaborate with Security and Compliance teams to ensure that mobile solutions adhere to internal policies and industry regulations.
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and automation strategies to improve development workflows and reduce manual efforts.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
6+ years of experience in mobile development (Android and/or iOS).
Hands-on experience with Kotlin Multiplatform (KMP) for shared codebases
Strong proficiency in Kotlin for Android and Multiplatform module development.
Proficiency in Swift, Objective-C and Kotlin for iOS and Android application and SDK integration.
Familiarity with Jetpack Compose and SwiftUI.
Experience in building and publishing mobile SDKs/libraries for internal or external use.
Deep understanding of platform-specific architecture and constraints (Android/iOS).
Experience with unit testing, integration testing, and UI testing in both platforms.
Familiarity with KMP testing strategies including using expect/actual declarations.
Comfortable with debugging native iOS and Android issues within shared and platform-specific code.
Experience with modular architecture, clean code principles, and design patterns like MVVM.
Strong understanding of dependency injection, coroutines/flows, and asynchronous programming.
Ability to collaborate closely with cross-functional teams (iOS, Android, backend, product).
Comfortable contributing to API design, versioning, and developer experience for SDKs.
Familiarity with tools such as GitHub Actions for CI/CD in mobile projects.
Experience working in Agile/Scrum team, actively participating in ceremonies and contributing to continuous delivery
Proven experience in leading cross-platform mobile teams or initiatives, especially in contexts involving KMP or shared codebases. Experience with mobile analytics tools (e.g., Firebase or similar) and feature flagging/experimentation frameworks.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
