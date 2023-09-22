Senior Mobile App developer
2023-09-22
Right now we are looking for a consult for an assignment as Senior Mobile App developer in Malmö.
Start: 01/10/2023 (ASAP)
End: 30/03/2024
Workload: 100%
The assignment will be carried out on site with no option for remote work.
Information about the assignment:
You will be working and contributing to the costumers Alarms and Cameras unit. Alarms and Cameras software which are developed in-house. The team consists of 5 Backend developers, 5 Android and 6 iOS developers, 2 project leaders and 2 product owners.
You will support our current cross platform Alarm application written in React native, iOS and Android. The work in react native application will be focus on maintenance.
In meanwhile we are developing a new Alarm app in iOS and Android which you will spend your majority of time helping development in the Android team.
Requirements:
• Proven experience in mobile app development using React Native
• Experience of Android
• Collaborating with UX/UI designers
• Knowledge of software development methods and toolchains
• An exceptional eye for detail, whilst understanding broader context
• An excellent team player but also able to contribute on an individual basis.
• Excellent problem-solving abilities, with ability to provide solutions on an individual basis.
Apply before the 28 of September with:
• Updatet resume in word-format
• Your availability
