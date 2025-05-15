Senior MLOps Engineer
2025-05-15
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 450 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009 with an impressive year-on-year growth with high profitability, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorised as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Senior MLOps Engineer, you will lead the transformation of our MLOps platform and will be responsible for reimagining and rebuilding it to enable fast, scalable, and cost-effective machine learning model development and deployment. You will also help set the best ways of working to make the best use of the platform and increase developer productivity. This role is critical to our mission of accelerating model training, deployment, and experimentation. Your work will directly impact our ability to deploy models within hours, support automated machine learning (AutoML), and enable teams across the organisation to experiment with, and deploy generative AI models.
The impact you will create:
Lead the MLOps transformation in Truecaller by designing and building the infrastructure needed to enable our teams.
Understand the current and future needs of developers and the organisation, and create a roadmap with your manager for meeting those needs.
Collaborate closely and support developers throughout the organisation to make model training, development, and monitoring fast, scalable, and cost-efficient.
Stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in MLOps, AI, and cloud computing, and drive continuous innovation throughout Truecaller.
What you bring in:
5+ years of experience in machine learning engineering, with a focus on deploying ML models in production environments.
Hands-on experience deploying ML models on mobile devices (e.g., TensorFlow Lite, Core ML, ONNX Runtime Mobile).
Strong understanding of machine learning frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch, ONNX) and their deployment on mobile platforms.
Experience building and maintaining tools and platforms for feature engineering, model training, model deployment, model monitoring, and A/B testing model performance.
Understanding of both Android and iOS development and how that impacts ML model deployment and usage.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively across different teams and disciplines.
A customer-focused mindset.
It would be great if you also have:
Experience with AutoML tools (for example H2O.ai or Auto-Keras).
Experience enabling generative AI experimentation, fine-tuning, and deployment.
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun in our playroom! As well as in our exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, and Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
