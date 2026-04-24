Senior ML/AI Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
A global company in Gothenburg is enhancing their data platform (Databricks) with AI capabilities and seeks a senior ML Engineer.
The candidate they are seeking has experience from the whole ML chain, including data feature model deployment monitoring. And, has experience in cost consciousness - Dev, Deploy and Run vs. business value.
Skill requirements
At least 5 years of experience building and maintaining production models and AI solutions
Able to contribute to all parts of an AI solution
Azure AI stack, such as Azure AI services, Microsoft Foundry, etc
Strong Python skills
Proficient in ML frameworks such as Tensorflow, PyTorch, MLlib and Scikit-Learn
Hands-on experience in designing and operating functions in Azure and Databricks
Experienced with at least one MLOps tool (ideally MLFlow)
Strong experience in one of NLP, computer vision, timeseries, anomaly detection, with some experience in the others
Experience with software engineering practices (version control, CI/CD, testing, etc.)
Nice to have:
Experience with RAG systems
Agentic systems and RPA
PySpark/Apache Spark
Event-driven systems or streaming data
Experience mentoring junior ML and Data engineers
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start May 2026, one-year limited contract, with possibility of extension. This role is 75% onsite.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible. We will review the applications on an ongoing basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Karin Persson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
9875576