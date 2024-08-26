Senior Mechanical system Development Engineer
2024-08-26
A Snapshot of Your Day
In your role as a Senior Mechanical system Development engineer, you will together with the TAM (Technical Area Manager) be responsible for the development of the technical area acoustic system containing air intakes, ventilation, CFD, enclosures, LER (Local Equipment Room) and bellows. You will also contribute to the sustaining of the standard of the acoustic system, cost reduction, business processes and detailed technology solutions. This is a role with many interfaces, both internal and external, and you will have a lot of interaction with other disciplines, both within R&D, and other groups within Development & Standard, procurement, the delivery organization, service and subcontractors but also globally within Siemens Energy and externally with universities, etc.
You will be part of our vision to drive innovation and development with high competence, commitment and new thinking to exceed our customers' expectations.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Together with a team of mechanical designers you will actively contribute with efficient solutions adapting to market and customer needs.
* Tackle a leading role within your technical field, conducting research and development on areas within the acoustic system
* Be a mentor and develop junior engineers, fostering a collaborative and successful team environment.
* Prepare new solutions and update existing products together with other departments and suppliers.
* Ensure all tasks are performed in compliance with the departmental processes for technical scope control, quality, and health & safety.
What You Bring
* You bring a passion for technology and find challenges motivating. You are analytical and like to tackle technical problems.
* A driven problem-solver with a curiosity to learn and develop
* A team-player who contributes to making the team more efficient
* You appreciate working in a global environment with a large network
* You have 5-7 years of relevant experience from a similar role and/or a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanics
* Adaptability, strong communication skills in English and Swedish
About the Team
Within the mechanical system department you will have 28 colleagues, 21 in Sweden and 7 in India, where 9 is working within the acoustic team.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply now, but not later than 2024-09-22.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Veronica Ljung on veronica.ljung@siemens-energy.com
