Senior Mechanical Engineer
2023-10-02
We are seeking an experienced Mechanical Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in designing welded products and proficiency in using SolidWorks for PDM and 3D modeling.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop welded products
Utilize SolidWorks for PDM and 3D modeling
Ensure designs meet industry standards and requirements
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
Proficient in CATIA V5, SolidWorks (or equivalent), PDM, and 3D modeling
Experience in designing welded products
Strong knowledge of industry standards and requirements
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
If you are a self-motivated, detail-oriented Mechanical Engineer with a passion for innovation, we encourage you to apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Diaspora Services AB
217 58 MALMÖ
