Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
2025-10-29
The Opportunity
We are looking for a Senior Mechanical Design Engineer to join the R&D team for Tap Changer Development. In this role you aim to develop eco-efficient, cost competitive products with best-in-class technology and quality for R&D projects and support GPG (Global Product Group). Since we have close collaboration with other teams worldwide, you will have an opportunity to broaden your network, building a great platform for a sustainable career within Hitachi Energy.
How you'll make an impact
Participate as a mechanical designer in development projects.
Be part of a project group that reports to the project manager and the manager of the R&D department .
Perform mechanical design, design calculations, and prepare design specifications and technical documents.
Contribute with creative ideas of mechanical solutions for cost effective and innovative mechanical solutions
Collaborate with global R&D team ensuring knowledge sharing, timely, creative and high-quality deliverables.
Preparation of 3D CAD models, drawings and BOM
Participate in various product verification tests from early prototype testing to final verification of Tap changer type tests.
Evaluate prototype articles and outturn samples from suppliers and respond to technical questions from the suppliers.
Your Background
A bachelor's degree or master's degree in mechanical engineering (or equivalent work experience).
Proven experience in mechanical design engineering work.
Good knowledge of PTC Creo Parametric/Windchill software tool to be able to design advanced 3D models and drawings.
Openness for new challenges and interest to learn and develop.
Experience in calculations with PTC Creo Simulate software tool is a plus.
Experience in mechanical design of High Voltage products is a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don't delay - apply today!
Hiring Manager Peter Antoni, peter.antoni@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
