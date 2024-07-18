Senior Marketing Manager
About Us:
At Klarna, we are driven by the mission to revolutionize online shopping. Our Marketing team plays a pivotal role in creating engaging and personalized experiences for our users. As a Senior Marketing Manager - Content Operations, you will lead a global and cross-functional team of curators, content managers, and analysts to drive processes for scalable content creation, management, and personalization. This role is based in Sweden, collaborating closely with product teams in Stockholm and Berlin to innovate and enhance the user experience of content within the Klarna app and other channels.
What You Will Do:
Lead, hire, and develop a global team of curators, content managers, and analysts.
Collaborate with product teams in Stockholm and Berlin to innovate user experiences in the Klarna app and other channels.
Identify and implement new processes and technical solutions to improve team operational efficiency.
Partner with developers in Stockholm to prioritize and drive improvements for the in-house content management system.
Develop and test new user journeys to drive engagement and conversion.
Lead content and campaign planning in alignment with brand, growth, affiliate, and CRM marketing teams.
Establish standards, systems, best practices, and templates for content creation and publishing to enable regional marketing teams to produce their own content.
Who You Are:
Proven experience in managing and leading global content operations teams.
Strong understanding of content management systems and user experience design.
Excellent project management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to use data to drive decisions.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Proactive and innovative mindset, with a focus on continuous improvement.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Awesome to Have:
Experience working in a fast-paced, tech-driven environment.
Knowledge of the latest content management tools and technologies.
Familiarity with agile methodologies.
Experience in e-commerce or fintech industries.
Closing:
