Senior Manager Quality
2025-10-08
Job Scope
The Senior Quality Manager will lead the company's Quality function, ensuring compliance with legislation, standards, and best practices. This includes managing Production, Program, Systems, and Quality Control teams; maintaining certifications; overseeing document control, customer service, warranty, and audits; and driving continuous improvement. The role ensures regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, and overall quality excellence.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
• Recruit and build a functional and competent Quality teams in Ett
• Responsible for competence development of team members in the Quality teams by implementing a continuous training plan for the Quality teams
• Provide leadership and technical expertise within Quality teams
• IATF 16949 Certification: Oversee and achieve IATF 16949 certification, ensuring that all quality management system requirements are met and that continuous improvement initiatives are in place.
• ISO Certification: Manage, implement and maintain ISO certifications, including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, to ensure compliance with quality and environmental management standards.
• Integrated QMS: Lead the development, implementation, and maintenance of an integrated Quality Management System (QMS) that spans across the organization.
• Integrated DCS: Oversee the development, improvement and management of an integrated Document Control System (DCS) to ensure proper documentation and version control of quality-related documents.
• Oversees quality operations for multiple laboratory areas - Downstream, Formation&Ageing, Performance&Life, Safety&Environment. Leads cross-functional and cross-technological projects, quality initiatives, and improvement plans to ensure quality performance. Leads development of Quality managers, experts and teams.
• Customer Service Management: Establish, manage and improve a Customer Service Management system to enhance customer satisfaction, address customer concerns, and ensure exceptional service delivery.
• Warranty System Management: Manage and optimize our warranty system to drive customer satisfaction and product improvement.
• Audit System and Surveillance: Establish and maintain a robust audit system covering product, process, and systems audits to ensure compliance and continuous improvement.
• Identify the requirements and capabilities needed for the QC lab to effectively serve Ett.
• Build and maintain a safety culture by implementing RAs, Safety Audits, and closely working with HSE team
• Manage the project plan for establishment of the QC- lab including layout, specifications, support in the RFQ process and execution of installations and commissioning
• Responsible for keeping an up to date budget of instruments, equipment and tools needed in the QC-lab
• Accountable for MSA studies, method validation, maintenance and calibration plans for the instruments, control and inspection SOP's and training
• Responsible for efficient execution of controls and inspections according to all control plans
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: Yes
• Direct reports: Yes
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
• Authorized to issue production stops if required. Yes
• Deliver the appropriate KPI as defined by the CEO Lyten Ett.
• Define the Quality operations strategy as to align with the Whole Ett strategy
Required Qualifications and Experience
• A bachelor's/MS's degree in a relevant field or equivalent practical experience.
• Proven experience in managing Production Quality, audits, and quality training programs, Customer service, Warranty systems
• Experience in quality control management role for mechanical and chemical laboratories
• Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively at all organizational levels.
• In-depth knowledge of technical cleanliness (TecSa) and FMEA methodologies.
• A track record of implementing continuous improvement initiatives and achieving outstanding results.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
• Leadership experience in a similar role.
Specific skills
• Excellent English proficiency
• Knowledge of Lean manufacturing, six-sigma (e.g. green belt), 8D, 5S, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949
• Excellent knowledge of Risk Management, Risk Identification and Risked Based approaches
• Skilled in Business Process Management
Personal success factors
• Promoting and requiring facts and data driven decision making in the organisation
• Strong communication skills with all the key stakeholders to ensure the Quality consistently serves the organization to its requirements
• Proactive, strong-minded, quick thinker and assertive
• Passionate and purpose driven
• Has a can-do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Ability to build a successful Quality teams in a very fast-growing environment
