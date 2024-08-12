Senior Manager, eMobility
Kalmar Solutions AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Kramfors Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Kramfors
2024-08-12
, Härnösand
, Mark
, Sollefteå
, Timrå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kalmar Solutions AB i Kramfors
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.
Are you ready to lead the charge in Kalmar's eMobility evolution? Join us as a Senior Manager, eMobility and the journey begins with you at the helm of innovation and collaboration!
Senior Manager, eMobility will Lead the Kalmar eMobility team and work together with all parts of our global organisation, especially R&D function. In this position Senior Manager, eMobility will be responsible for developing concepts and providing expertise to Kalmar divisions in the areas of electric powertrain systems, battery technologies, and charging solutions.
In this role you will secure total cost of efficient products and solutions within the responsibility area by;
Driving the strategy for the area of responsibility, based on the Kalmar strategy.
Developing and maintaining the Kalmar electrification roadmap
Developing competencies for the team of direct reports and provide them with the tools necessary to perform their work in a safe and effective way.
Developing and continuously improving effective processes for the area of responsibility, including key interfaces to other processes, teams, and functions.
The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of R&D.
You'll need to succeed:
Education:
Master or Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering or similar interest and experience.
Experience:
10+ years experience in an engineering and product development environment with proven results.
Management experience from people in leadership positions.
Hands-on project management experience.
Product development experience from non-road mobile machinery is qualifying.
International working experience is preferred.
Competencies:
System level understanding and capability to design electrification solutions
Visionary - provides context and long term direction; engagement through dialog
Participative - engages others in the leadership process; collaborative problem resolution and decision-making
Coaching - nurtures performance and secures the personnel's growth in the team
Fluent in English
Knowledge in Swedish, Polish or Mandarin is beneficial, but not mandatory
You will be part of:
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 23.08.2024! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22
E-post: kalmar.innovationcentre@kalmarglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kalmar Solutions AB
(org.nr 556014-5418)
873 30 BOLLSTABRUK Arbetsplats
Cargotec Bollsta Bruk Jobbnummer
8834026