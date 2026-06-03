Senior Logistics Development Consultant
Avaron AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås Visa alla logistikjobb i Västerås
2026-06-03
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a senior role focused on improving internal logistics in a complex transformation environment. The assignment centers on making logistics operations more efficient, structured, and sustainable by strengthening processes, ways of working, and organizational setup.
This is a role for you who enjoy turning improvement opportunities into real operational results. You will work close to the business, support teams through change, and help build a stronger logistics function with clearer flows, better deviation management, and a higher level of standardization. What makes this role especially interesting is the chance to combine strategic transformation with hands-on improvement work that creates long-term impact.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and support change management initiatives within internal logistics.
You will develop and improve logistics processes, structures, and daily ways of working.
You will drive process optimization and continuous improvement activities across the logistics function.
You will map flows, identify bottlenecks, and implement sustainable solutions that increase efficiency and operational performance.
You will strengthen deviation management processes and help create a more proactive improvement culture.
You will support organizational development and contribute to a clearer, more effective logistics setup.
You will coach, train, and mentor teams in Lean principles, methods, and practical best practices.
You will collaborate with stakeholders across the organization to anchor changes and move initiatives forward.
RequirementsExtensive experience in logistics development and operational excellence.
Strong background in Lean methodologies and continuous improvement.
Proven experience in process mapping, flow optimization, and change management.
Hands-on experience using Lean tools and improvement frameworks.
Strong leadership, facilitation, and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to train, coach, and support teams at different levels of the organization.
Fluent English, written and spoken.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7845033-2033921". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9945710