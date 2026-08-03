Operational Purchaser/ Project leader
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-08-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
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The opportunity
Hitachi Energy is looking for an Operational Purchaser to join our Business Unit Transformers team in Ludvika. In this role, you will optimize our procurement processes to drive operational efficiency and ensure the timely availability of materials. This is your opportunity to grow your logistics expertise, contribute to operational excellence, and make a meaningful impact in the energy industry.
Your mission will be to develop and implement a modern, user-friendly planning solution that simplifies daily operations and creates full transparency across the testing process. Working closely with the Material Lab test team, you will ensure that the solution is built around real operational needs and delivers value to every user. The goal is a powerful yet intuitive platform that gives the entire team a clear visual overview of available resources, planned and ongoing tests, quotations, and invoices—all in one place.
To be successful in this role, you need a good understanding of the different testing processes and the needs of the Material Lab team. This knowledge will help ensure that the solution improves efficiency, transparency, and planning accuracy.
How you ́ll make an impact
Oversee requisition processes to ensure alignment with departmental needs and procurement strategies.
Act as a key liaison between local factories and the Customer Service System for seamless operational processes.
Facilitate the creation and approval of purchase orders, ensuring compliance with company policies and contracts.
Foster relationships with suppliers to monitor performance and ensure material availability.
Track supplier performance to optimize purchase order execution and proactively address potential issues.
Organize transportation and logistics in line with established Incoterms for efficient shipment coordination.
Verify the receipt of goods, ensuring alignment with quality standards and supporting resolution processes for discrepancies.
Align procurement activities with customer requirements, focusing on content, delivery, sustainability, and pricing.
Your background
Degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, Engineering or a related field.
At least 2 years of experience in procurement, purchasing or supply chain management.
Experience with ERP systems for procurement processes, SAP is preferred.
Understanding of Incoterms and experience managing goods delivery.
Ability to work effectively as part of a team and foster positive relationships.
A structured and proactive way of working.
More about us
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Hiring Manager Urban Schander, urban.schander@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-383152; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-383144 Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043.
For all other questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Elina Mannelqvist, elina.mannelqvist@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Sweden, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10019192