Senior Lecturer in Composite Materials
2025-06-15
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.This recruitment is connected to the Wallenberg Initiative Materials Science for Sustainability (WISE, wise-materials.org). WISE, funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, is the largest-ever investment in materials science in Sweden and encompasses major efforts at Sweden's foremost universities over the course of 12 years. The vision is a sustainable future through materials science. Read more: https://wise-materials.org
We hereby opening the recruitment of one WISE Fellowship faculty position, Associate Professor, in materials science with focus on composite materials. The startup package for the recruited WISE Fellow includes funding of two doctoral students and two postdoctoral fellows.
As a Senior Lecturer, you will be part of a larger materials research environment that includes research areas such as materials engineering, polymer composite materials, wood and bionanocomposites, fluid mechanics, applied physics, and biochemical process engineering. The environment encompasses expertise in a wide range of fields within materials science, materials chemistry, mechanics, and manufacturing technology, and offers excellent experimental facilities.
There are many scientific challenges in the field of composite materials, and sustainability aspects are perhaps the most crucial. One of the most important areas is the synthesis of fossil-free fibre and matrix materials, as well as the manufacturing of the final composite materials. However, there are also other challenges, such as modelling of material properties and manufacturing processes, experimental multiscale characterisation of processes during production, and recycling.
Therefore, an overarching description of the scientific classification of the position is Materials Science with a focus on Composite Materials. At the university, research is divided into approximately 70 research subjects. This position will be placed in one of three subjects depending on the applicant's background. These three research subjects are Wood and Bionanocomposites, Biochemical Process Engineering and Polymeric Composite Materials.
As a Senior Lecturer, you will work with one or more of these challenges, with a particular focus on energy-efficient production of sustainable composite materials with high strength.
Duties
The duties include supervising PhD students, initiating research projects, and independently driving the research field forward. As an Senior Lecturer in Materials Science with a focus on Composite Materials, you will be responsible, together with professors and other faculty members, for developing the field at the undergraduate, advanced, and doctoral education levels. A Senior Lecturer is expected to contribute to the university's development work, ensure that external research funding is attracted to the subject, and be available for leadership and administrative tasks.The candidate is also expected to contribute to materials science and sustainability, according to the vision of WISE and Luleå Technical University.
Qualifications
To meet the requirements for the appointment as a senior lecturer, the applicants:
• must have been awarded a doctoral degree or must have the corresponding academic competence or other professional expertise that is valuable for the appointment.
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise by means of proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development
• must have completed higher education pedagogy courses equivalent to 7.5 higher education credits or otherwise have acquired equivalent knowledge.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• research expertise
• teaching expertise
• other assessment criteria.
Other assessment criteria, weighted equally:
• proficiency in development and leadership of activities and staff at the University
• the ability to collaborate with the wider community
• the ability to obtain external research and development funding
• worked as an independent researcher
Further information
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Marta-Lena Antti,(+46)920-49 2093 marta-lena.antti@ltu.se
, or Professor Roland Larsson, (+46)920-49 1325. roland.larsson@ltu.se
.
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
To make an application, please visit: Job vacancies | Luleå tekniska universitet
Final day to apply: September 21, 2025
