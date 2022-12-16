Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Forest Genetics
2022-12-16
Faculty of Forest Sciences
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology
An appointment as Senior Lecturer in Forest Genetics with focus on breeding of conifers in boreal ecosystems is vacant at the Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology at SLU, Umeå.
The department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology is part of Umeå Plant Science Centre (www.upsc.se). Our main activities are academic research in experimental plant biology and our major goal is to understand all aspects of plants in relation to the environment in which they live.
Subject Area
The subject area for the position is forest genetics, with focus on breeding of conifers in boreal ecosystems. The research addresses both basic and applied questions relevant for the subject area, mainly using Norway Spruce and Scots Pine as model systems. The research focuses on development of tools within quantitative genetics, with possible applications in e.g. improving wood properties and improving adaptation to climate change.
Duties
The Senior Lecturer shall:
• act in accordance with the vision, goals and basic values of SLU
• develop and lead internationally successful research
• apply for external funding in competition at national and international level
• lead, develop and participate in teaching and supervision of students at all levels
• supervise PhD students and Postdocs,
• collaborate with other researchers and the society regionally, nationally and internationally
• disseminate research findings
Non Swedish-speaking staff members are expected to, within four years of first being employed, have sufficient knowledge of Swedish to understand information in Swedish.
Qualifications
The applicant shall:
• have a doctoral degree within a relevant subject or their equivalent scientific competence,
• have documented research group leader experience
• be scientifically skilled within the subject area for this appointment
• be pedagogically skilled
• teaching experience at both undergraduate and postgraduate level in forest genetics is required as is experience in supervising PhD students.
• be able to communicate in English, both in writing and orally
Assessment Criteria
Assessment criteria for appointment of a Senior Lecturer will primarily be based on the degree to which the applicant possesses the required qualifications specified for the position.
The assessment of scientific skills will consider:
• completed research activities and ongoing research within the subject area
• future research vision within the subject area
• ability to independently initiate, lead and develop innovative research
• ability to attract external research funding in competition
The assessment of pedagogic skills will consider the ability to:
• plan, conduct and evaluate their own teaching
• supervise and examine undergraduate and master level students
• supervise and examine at doctoral level
• convey and implement their pedagogical vision
• integrate research and academic thinking in teaching
Furthermore, the assessment will consider the applicant's degree of skills in:
• managing, developing and leading academic units and staff
• interacting with relevant stakeholders and society
• dissemination of information on research and development projects
Specific competence in genomic selection methods with relevance for the subject forest genetics is especially meritorious.
Good knowledge in Swedish is considered meritorious.
When assessing the candidate's qualifications, equal attention will be given to teaching and research expertise respectively, as well as to other qualifications.
The position will be offered to the person who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to be most suitable to carry out and develop the above mentioned duties and to contribute to the positive development of the organization.
Application deadline: 2022-02-10
Place of work: Umeå
Extent: 100%
Form of employment: Permanent
Starting date: By agreement
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, because the applications will be evaluated by expert advisers both in Sweden and abroad.
"Appointment procedures for teachers at SLU" and "General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers" can be found here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
