Senior Lean Expert
Siemens Energy AB / Chefsjobb / Finspång Visa alla chefsjobb i Finspång
2026-02-18
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Are you a Lean senior expert ready to drive transformation in a global, complex organization? Join our diverse and globally distributed Gas Services team of internal consultants and strategic advisors, leading Lean initiatives across the Gas Service business and production areas. In this role, you'll collaborate with local experts and leaders worldwide to implement the Lean@GS program, enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and reduce Non-Conformance Costs. Your expertise will shape our journey toward becoming a Lean company.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Partner with Lean Program Managers to develop frameworks, governance, and best practices for continuous improvement.
* Lead strategic planning for Lean transformation roadmaps across multiple business units.
* Collaborate with senior stakeholders to integrate Lean principles into business objectives.
* Coach leaders and teams to embed a culture of continuous improvement.
* Contribute to global communities of practice to facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration across regions, enhancing the effectiveness of the Lean program.
What You Bring
* 10+ years of experience in Lean consulting and transformation in large, complex businesses.
* Proven success in business and production environments. Previous management experience and leadership capability are appreciated.
* Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification is required; Master Black Belt is strongly preferred.
* Strong problem-solving expertise and exposure to data analytics.
* Excellent communication (fluent English is a must) and interpersonal skills, capable of engaging stakeholders at all organizational levels.
* A collaborative mindset with the ability to work effectively in a global team and build strong buy-in across different cultures and regions.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. The team you will join is global, with members located across several regions of the world. Decarbonization opportunities are driven through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers
, id nr 290346 not later than 2026-03-08.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Jennifer Katiiroglou on jennifer.katiroglou@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Johanna Sangrud on Johanna.sangrud@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
Taggning för Linkedin (radera andras och ha kvar ditt)
#LI-JS6 Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "290346". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9749739