Senior Key Account Manager Asia
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Helsingborg
2025-03-24
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Helsingborg
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to use your experience in an international role with a focus on always finding the best solution for the customer? We are looking for a Senior Key Account Manager with the ability to create good relationships with great confidence! In this role, you will work with technical flooring solutions in an international role in a company where innovation and drive characterize everything we do.
Don't miss the opportunity to join an exciting journey with a fast-growing company. Our revolutionary and reputable technologies are appreciated by customers worldwide.
Why Välinge Innovation?
Välinge Innovation is a global leader in pioneering technologies for the flooring and furniture industry. Since its founding in 1993, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, starting with the invention of the world's first mechanical floor locking system - a breakthrough that revolutionised floor installation worldwide.
With over 3,500 patents granted and approximately 300 licensees globally, Välinge continues to drive industry standards forward, offering groundbreaking solutions that enhance the customer experience and contribute to a more sustainable future. All technologies and concepts are developed at the company's headquarters in Viken, Sweden, home to one of the world's most advanced R&D centres for flooring and furniture.
What does a Senior Key Account Manager Asia do at Välinge Innovation?
You will be part the Asia Sales Team Flooring Technologies, reporting to Magnus Holgesson (Regional Manager Asia) and your mission is to work long-term with developing the business area by building strong relationships and partnerships along the entire value chain. You have Asia as your field of work. The role involves actively working with key-customers in the Flooring industry, to develop and broaden the presence of our technologies as well as searching for new opportunities.
Your everyday life will, among other things, consist of:
To be involved in the strategic work within the business area by influencing and building long-term relationships with producers, retailers, interest organizations and agents within the flooring industry globally.
Sales and budget responsibility for customers in the region regarding the licensed technical solutions.
Independently negotiate agreements and commercial terms for our technologies and patents.
Work internationally at all levels from technicians, production managers and designers to CEO, chairman of the board and owner.
Run various projects within the market area, such as fairs and presentations to support the company's external communication.
Your contact areas are extensive, and you will work in a team together with experienced colleagues based out of our head office in Viken outside Helsingborg as well as with colleagues at our other offices. The position involves travel to and within Asia.
Who might you be?
You have a solid experience in creating long-term and sustainable business relationships and partnerships. Preferably, you have worked in roles with focus on international and commercial projects preferably with technical solutions or products. Perhaps you have experience from the B2B retail side or come from the technology side and want to work with business development.
Regardless, we believe that you as a person have a business-like and innovative mindset with a strong drive to succeed. You are used to argue for and build a case around the benefits of what you bring to market. You are outgoing, a teamplayer and professional in your demeanor. Your ability to create security in your professional relationships, as well as your interest in the technical solution, will be key for success.
The role requires:
Academic degree in a relevant field, if not Engineering also a good technical understanding
Excellent knowledge in English (Swedish and Asian languages meritorious)
Worked with complex sales such as service delivery, project management, or business development, perhaps as a consultan
Send in your application today!
Welcome with your application, selection is ongoing.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact a recruitment consultant Lisa Alsterberg at Roi Rekrytering - lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se
We look forward to your application!
Employer: Välinge Innovation
Scope: Full-time
Start: As per agreement
Location: Viken
• Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Välinge Innovation AB Jobbnummer
9242265