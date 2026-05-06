Senior Java Developer
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkillHuset Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Skövde
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a skilled Java Developer to join a dynamic development team working on modern, scalable integration and backend solutions. The role involves designing, developing, and maintaining robust microservices, as well as building and managing integrations between systems in a cloud-based environment.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain scalable backend services using Java and Spring Boot
Build and enhance integrations between systems and external platforms
Write clean, maintainable, and well-tested code following best practices
Perform unit testing and ensure high code quality before production releases
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and ensure proper integration design
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and automate deployment processes
Ensure reliability, performance, and scalability of applications in production
Document development work, technical decisions, and lessons learned
Required Skills
Strong experience with Java (17+)
Solid knowledge of Spring Boot and microservices architecture
Experience with JUnit and test-driven development
Familiarity with Maven or similar build tools
Experience with Azure cloud platform
Strong understanding of REST APIs and integration patterns
Nice to Have
Experience with Terraform for infrastructure as code
Knowledge of Kubernetes and container orchestration
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and automation tools
Hands-on experience with GitHub Actions
Understanding of cloud-native development principles
Working Style
Experience working in Agile environments
Strong collaboration and communication skills
Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
113 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9895967