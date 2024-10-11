Senior Java Developer
PDSVISION is currently looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our dedicated team in the Nordics to enable our customers in their digital transformation journey.
Are you a seasoned Java developer looking to take the next step in your career? At PDSVISION, you'll be part of a highly skilled team of experts working on cutting-edge solutions within the PLM domain for over 950 clients across the globe.
Your role
As a key member of our tight-knit team of four expert developers, you'll work on a variety of projects that range from quick-turnaround tasks to complex, long-term assignments. One day, you might be building large-scale integrations between Windchill and other enterprise systems, the next, you could be automating processes that save our clients hours of manual work each day. Your work will directly help our clients optimize and automate critical business functions, empowering them to operate more efficiently and effectively.
What we can offer you
Tailored onboarding tracks depending on your experience & background
Learning, courses, certifications, and then again, more knowledge, in other words, we teach you to become the best!
A clear career path
Mentorship during your journey at PDSVISION
Why You'll Love Working Here?
Backend-Focused Development: If backend programming is your passion, you'll thrive here. The majority of your work will involve solving complex technical challenges using Java, with opportunities to dive deep into system architecture and backend processes.
Diverse Projects: No two days are the same at PDSVISION. You'll work on a wide range of tasks, ensuring you're always engaged and growing your skill set.
Fast-Paced Environment: We move quickly and efficiently, with a strong focus on delivering value to our clients. You'll never feel bogged down by slow processes or endless bureaucracy.
Minimal Meetings: We believe in keeping things simple. With minimal unnecessary meetings, you'll have more time to focus on coding and delivering great solutions.
Collaborative and Ego-Free Team: You'll be joining a tight-knit team where everyone supports each other. We value collaboration, creativity, and a no-ego approach to problem-solving, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard.
Why you?
To excel as a Senior Java Developer at PDSVISION, you should identify yourself with the following characteristics:
Java Expert: You have deep knowledge of Java and can deliver efficient, clean code with ease.
Platform-Agnostic: You're comfortable working in both Linux and Windows server environments.
Version Control Mastery: You're skilled in using Git for version control.
Scrum Leadership: You've either contributed to or led a scrum team, and you understand the agile methodologies that drive fast effective development.
Adaptive Problem-Solver: You thrive in a dynamic environment where priorities can shift, and you're always ready to tackle new challenges.
Backend Experience: With at least 5 years of experience in Java backend programming, you know how to build and optimize reliable systems.
Ego-Free Collaborator: You work well with others, leaving egos at the door and focusing on finding the best solution as a team.
Front-end: Experience with front-end frameworks like Angular and JavaScript skills is a plus.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing.
We will help you to develop the necessary skills, but experience and knowledge related to PTC, PLM, and Ansys are valued.
About PDSVISION:
PDSVISION is a global provider of services focused on helping companies successfully enable their Digital Transformation Journey. We specialize in delivering solutions and services around 3D Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Data Management (PDM), Simulation Modeling (CAE), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR) and Aftermarket Solutions.
We achieve this by combining best-in-class software solutions, technical support and professional training services with divisions located across the globe.
We employ professionals globally with business regions in: Nordics, Germany, UK, USA, SAE. We are a strategic partner to both PTC (ptc.com) and Ansys (ansys.com), the global market leaders in Engineering & Simulation Software solutions.
Other Information:
Full-time probation period for 6 months to move over to permanent employment.
Salary:
Individual salary dependent on skills and experience
Recommendations, resumes, and diplomas should be brought if you are selected for an interview. We will not contact your current employer without your consent.
