Senior Java Backend Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a complex banking environment where backend services, integrations and batch processing are central to the business. The assignment combines day-to-day development with ongoing modernization, in a technical landscape that includes Java, Spring Boot, Spring Batch, Kafka and Microsoft SQL Server, with parts of the platform moving towards Kubernetes-based runtime environments.
There are several openings within the team. Two roles focus on Java, Spring Boot and database-heavy backend development, while one role has a stronger focus on Spring Batch and ETL-style flows. You will work in a SAFe setup where you are expected to become productive after the introduction period and contribute both independently and together with the team.
This is a great fit if you enjoy large-scale backend development in a technically broad environment where you can work close to both modern engineering practices and business-critical systems.
Job DescriptionYou will develop, maintain and improve backend services in Java using Spring Boot and related technologies.
You will work with database-driven development, including JPA, stored procedures and Microsoft SQL Server.
You will design, build and troubleshoot integrations using Kafka, REST APIs and file-based or legacy interfaces.
Depending on your profile, you will develop and enhance batch and ETL flows using Spring Batch and Apache Camel.
You will contribute to platform and delivery improvements in an environment that uses Linux, Bitbucket, Jenkins, Artifactory and Kubernetes.
You will work with logging, monitoring and operational quality using tools such as Splunk, AppDynamics, Sysdig and Grafana.
You will collaborate in a SAFe setup, take ownership of your work and help drive development forward after the onboarding period.
Requirements8-10+ years of experience.
Strong hands-on experience in Java backend development.
Strong experience with Spring Boot and database-focused development.
For one of the roles, experience with Spring Batch.
Ability to work independently after the intro period.
Ability to collaborate both individually and as part of a team within a SAFe setup.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience with Kafka, JPA, Vert.x, Lucene, Memcache or Caffeine.
Experience with Apache Camel, stored procedures or Microsoft SQL Server.
Familiarity with Kubernetes, Linux, Bitbucket, Jenkins or Artifactory.
Experience with Splunk, AppDynamics, Sysdig, Grafana, JWT or audit logging.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7640800-1967949". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9877192