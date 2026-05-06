Senior Java Backend Developer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a modern e-commerce environment where reliable integrations are key to creating stable customer journeys and smooth platform operations. In this role, you will help develop and implement integrations between a promotion and rules engine and an e-commerce platform, with a strong focus on scalability, code quality, and production stability.
You will work closely with several teams and contribute to solutions that need to perform well in a complex, distributed setup. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy modern Java development, integration work, and building systems with clear business impact.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and implement backend integrations between business-critical systems.
You will write, test, and maintain high-quality Java code using established best practices.
You will help ensure that production deployments are stable, well-tested, and reliable.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to align technical solutions with platform needs.
You will contribute to documentation of solutions, technical decisions, and key learnings.
You will support the ongoing evolution of scalable services in a microservices-based environment.
RequirementsSenior-level experience in backend development.
Strong hands-on experience with Java 17+, Spring Boot, JUnit, and Maven.
Experience working with microservices architecture.
Knowledge of Azure.
Experience with Terraform and Kubernetes.
Experience working with CI/CD and GitHub Actions.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7686981-1983390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9893700