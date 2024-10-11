Senior Java Backend Developer
We are Sinch. With presence in more than 60 countries, we're a growing global organization that helps amazing companies engage with customers through mobile messaging, email, voice and video.
Our new and modern Malmö office, located conveniently right by the train station, is looking for a new and awesome Senior Java Backend Developer to join. We have a modern microservice architecture with code no older than two years, and the platform is hosted in AWS as well as on our own data centers, using cloud native technologies like Kubernetes and Docker to be mentioning a few.
Here you take part in designing, developing and deploying backend services with the focus on high availability, high performance, low latency and scalability. The backend services are forming the backbone of our messaging experience that serves more than 150,000 businesses globally.
This role requires commuting to Malmö office on a weekly regular basis.
Responsibilities
As our new Senior Java Backend Developer, you will:
Be heavily involved in turning user stories into testable, maintainable and high-quality code. This is a hands-on code design and coding role!
Be a valued member of an autonomous, cross-functional team delivering our messaging experience to businesses around the world
Promote and share knowledge for improvement of methodologies and best practices
Close knitted collaboration with equally passionate team members having fun at work and feeling proud that you are a key part of creating world class solutions for customer engagement
Requirements
Passion for coding is the most important ingredient for success. An ideal candidate would be someone that on top of Java has a Spring Boot backend experience and worked with message broker and cloud technologies.
We are a bunch of enthusiastic problem solvers who enjoy solving complex matters and we'd like you to join if you feel the same way. Teamwork and communication skills are essential.
In order to contribute to this role you have:
5+ years of relevant experience working with Java and Spring Boot
Built microservices with cloud technologies, preferably AWS
Worked with high performing systems using message broker solutions such as Kafka and RabbitMQ
