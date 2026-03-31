Senior Java AWS Developer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description We are looking for a Senior Java AWS Developer for our client.
At our client, the mission is to make people's lives less complicated. Services are designed around people, with continuous innovation to provide mobility that is personal, sustainable, and safe.
With the introduction of the Volvo Cars App, the experience of connecting customers to their cars was revolutionized. Since then, life has been made less complicated for hundreds of thousands of users by giving them control of their cars from the comfort of their homes.
About the team - Mobile Experience
The team is located at Lindholmen in Gothenburg and focuses on customer-centric functions within the connected experience of the vehicles. They develop the full stack for remote functions in the app, such as remote climatization via phone or smartwatch to ensure a warm and comfortable car. They also enable both customers and third parties to interact with the vehicles, supporting use cases like smart charging and fleet management.
What the role involves
In this role, the candidate will be part of a highly skilled agile team developing cloud software. The primary focus is on designing, developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining parts of the next-generation cloud backend for remote vehicle functions.
The work is closely connected to the vehicles within the cloud ecosystem, using modern tools, microservices, and new technologies. There are continuous opportunities to learn from colleagues, influence ways of working, and contribute to building high-quality solutions.
There is also the possibility to broaden technical skills by exploring other areas such as mobile applications and embedded systems.
Who the client is looking for
The client is looking for someone with strong communication and analytical skills. The ideal candidate takes a proactive approach, is a problem solver, and is a flexible team player.
The candidate is structured, enthusiastic, self-driven, and capable of working both independently and collaboratively.
For this role, it is important to be highly proficient in Java programming, have extensive experience in cloud backend development, and maintain a strong focus on quality. Fluency in English (spoken and written) is required, along with familiarity with tools such as Git and Jira.
Required experience:
Valid driving license in Sweden (car)
Fluent in Java
AWS knowledge
Experience with Spring Boot and microservices
Kafka
Kubernetes, Kustomize, YAML
gRPC / REST
SQL databases (Postgres, Cassandra)
Docker
Grafana, PagerDuty
Meritorious experience:
MQTT
Cucumber
JGroup
Postman
JMS / MQ
AMQP
Istio Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7497046-1924059". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9831444