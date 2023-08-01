Senior IT Projects Specialist - Wibe Group
2023-08-01
, Orsa
, Rättvik
, Älvdalen
, Leksand
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hansson & Partners i Sverige AB i Mora
WIBE is an established brand for Cable Support since 1929 and has for the last two years created a stand-alone complete business with around 300 employees in 10 countries. Join us for a challenging journey to further develop ourselves in the best interest of our customers.
WIBE is looking for an
Senior IT Projects Specialist
Eager to work in an international environment where we are aiming for strong continued growth? Do you have experience from IT Projects? Are you driven, social and an organized person with experience from leading IT implementations and want to be a part of the new WIBE? Then this might be your chance!
We are now looking for an Senior IT Project Specialist that wants to be part of a strong team in Mora. As an Senior IT Project Specialist at Wibe Group you will be leading IT implementations, change projects and support Wibe Group by proactively identify and drive improvement opportunities in IT structure and cyber security.
Your main functional responsibilities will be:
In charge of the existing IT infrastructure strategy and its evolution for the coming years
Perform problem-solving together with IT service partners and system suppliers.
Lead super-user groups for main systems.
ERP system owner. Governance of implementation of new functions and adapting the system according to Wibe-Group needs.
Manage user licenses and user access rights in IT systems.
Ensure that Wibe Group cyber security policies are followed and known by the users.
In the event of suspected cyber security incident, without delay report to CFO and take action to mitigate the impact of the breach.
Troubleshoot, and support users in case of problems and malfunctions in IT systems.
You will report to our CFO.
Education and Experience
You have a Bachelor's degree in computer science/IT or a couple of years of experience from IT Projects. Excellent organizational skills, exceptional verbal and written communication skills in both English and Swedish.
You have excellent knowledge and several years of experience in different software tools. You need to have a high level of attention to detail including proven ability to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously.
We think you're a good team player that wants to share your experience and knowledge with your colleagues. You are structured, orderly but also solution-oriented and flexible when required. You are "hands-on" and want things to happen.
What Wibe Group can offer you
Wibe Group is a fast moving and flat organization with a true entrepreneurial spirit. We offer you a dynamic position with a vast level of freedom to express your creativity and you will be fully empowered to make strategic and tactical decisions.
Additional Information
Location: Mora
Schedule: Full-time
We collaborate with Hansson & Partners.
Apply at www.hanssonpartners.com
no later than September 10, 2023.
We will conduct interviews on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before last day to apply.
For more information contact
Martin Ogemar, 072-237 21 30. martin@hnpar.com
Anna Hansson, 070-695 64 63, anna@hnpar.com
Read more about Wibe Group at our website Wibe Group
https://wibe-group.com/
