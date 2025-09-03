Senior IT Administrator to East Capital
Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to shape the future of IT in a fast-paced, international investment organization? East Capital is looking for a proactive and experienced Senior IT Administrator to take ownership of IT infrastructure and drive innovation across the business. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis!
OM TJÄNSTEN
East Capital is a global asset manager headquartered in Stockholm since 1997. The company offers investment solutions across equities, fixed income, real estate, and alternatives, with a strong focus on sustainability and long-term impact. Their clients include leading institutions, corporations, and private investors worldwide.
As a Senior IT Administrator, you will play a central role in East Capital's IT operations. The IT department is small (currently two people) and largely outsourced, which means you'll be responsible for overseeing infrastructure, vendor management, cybersecurity, and strategic development. You'll work closely with internal teams to understand their needs, prioritize tasks, and ensure smooth daily operations. You'll also lead IT projects, implement new technologies, and help the organization stay ahead in a fast-changing tech environment.
You are offered
• A truly international environment
• A gender-balanced leadership team
• A dynamic, fast-paced workplace with engaged and skilled colleagues
• A beautiful office in central Stockholm
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and manage IT infrastructure, systems, networks, and service delivery
• Ensure business continuity, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity
• Administer and optimize tools such as MS Intune, Azure, MS Security Center, Active Directory, Teams, Office365, ADFS, VPN, OneDrive, SharePoint, and Copilot
• Manage IT vendors, contracts, licensing, and budgets
• Align IT strategy with business goals and regulatory frameworks (e.g., GDPR, DORA)
• Drive innovation and explore AI-powered solutions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Degree in Computer Science or related field
• At least 5 years in a similar senior IT role
• Strong knowledge of IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and data management
• Experience with Microsoft environments, both on-prem and cloud
• Familiarity with GDPR, DORA, and cloud data management
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about East Capital here! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15114273". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9489902