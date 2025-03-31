Senior iOS Software Engineer
Job Description
As a Senior Software Engineer (iOS) you will be in the centre of the action where product meets business. You will be working closely with Product Managers, Engineering Managers, development teams and other stakeholders, helping to develop the product for iOS as per the business requirement without compromising on the industry best coding practices.
Key responsibilities:
Lead the design, development, and maintenance of advanced iOS applications using Swift and SwiftUI.
Drive technical decision-making, provide architectural guidance, and ensure the implementation of best practices.
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and other developers to define project requirements and deliver innovative features.
Mentor and provide technical guidance to junior developers, fostering their growth and skill development.
Conduct code reviews, offer constructive feedback, and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
Identify and resolve complex technical issues, including performance optimization, memory management, and concurrency challenges.
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in iOS development, evaluate new tools and frameworks, and promote their adoption when appropriate.
Work closely with backend developers to integrate mobile applications with server-side systems and APIs.
Collaborate with quality assurance teams to ensure thorough testing and deployment of mobile applications.
Participate in Agile/Scrum development processes, contribute to sprint planning, and provide accurate estimations for project timelines.
Stay informed about industry trends and emerging technologies, and share knowledge and insights with the team.
Qualifications
Extensive experience and deep understanding of SwiftUI, including its core concepts, declarative syntax, and component-based architecture.
Mastery of the Swift programming language, including its latest features and best practices.
Proficiency in software architecture and design patterns, such as MVVM, VIPER, or Clean Architecture, is crucial.
In-depth knowledge of the iOS SDK, including various frameworks and APIs provided by Apple.
Strong familiarity with foundational frameworks like UIKit, Core Data, Core Animation, and Core Graphics is important, as well as an understanding of how to integrate them effectively with SwiftUI.
Expertise in user interface design principles and a keen eye for detail.
Ability to optimize application performance by identifying and addressing bottlenecks, reducing memory footprint, and improving rendering efficiency. Proficiency in tools like Instruments for performance analysis and optimization is highly valuable.
Extensive experience working with RESTful APIs, handling asynchronous network requests, parsing JSON responses, and implementing robust error handling and authentication mechanisms.
Proficiency in using debugging tools, such as XCode's debugger and console, and the ability to analyze crash logs and system logs are important for troubleshooting and resolving critical issues.
Team Leadership and Mentorship: Senior developers should be able to facilitate knowledge sharing, conduct code reviews, and provide constructive feedback.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively communicate ideas, technical concepts, and project requirements.
A passion for learning and staying up-to-date with the latest iOS and SwiftUI advancements.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 30th of March. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
