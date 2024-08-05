Senior Industrialization Engineer / Lead Engineer
2024-08-05
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Mpya Sci & Tech has started a journey and we want you to ride along! What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership and a allowing environment where everyone can be who they are. Is this something you want to be a part of and contribute to? If you are looking for a world-class employer characterized by a strong culture of togetherness, work-life balance and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, then you have probably found the right one!
Assignment description
Our customer is running the world's first fully automated electrode production line in Norway producing 500 MW of electrodes. The hydrogen market is developing rapidly, our customer is increasing its capacity to meet the needs. They are currently building its second production line of 500MW and is planning to expand even further to become the market leader in producing electrodes.
Next step is to industrialize a new technology of electrolyzer and therefore we are looking for a
Senior Industrialization Engineer/Lead Engineer
We are looking for a motivated and skilled person with a background in automated production Industry to support the growth. The position reports to the Manufacturing Expansion Team and will be localized approx. 2-3 days in and 2-3 days from Mpyas office or from home office. Or full time in Norway if prefered. Parts of the team comutes from Västra Götaland region.
Tasks and responsibilities
• Develop equipment specification
• Lead developing P-FMEA and control plan
• Quality assurance of product
• Participate in design (by suppliers) of assembly stations/line
• Follow up that supplier is developing according to:
• Specification, Good HSE standard, Quality Assurance and handling changes orders and quotation.
• Time Schedule agreed o Perform SAT and FAT
• Establish effective communication with suppliers
Qualification and experience
• Sc./M.Sc. Mechanical Engineering
• Min 10 years of industrial experience
• Solid multidisciplinary understanding from different industries
• Experience as a project or technical lead
• Experience from production environments and development incl. quality assurance
Experience of below is a plus
• Laser welding
• Ultrasonic welding
• Plastic injection molding
• High volume production / short cycle time / robust processes
• Automated Robot cells
• Project management
Other competencies and personal skills
• Structured and detailed focused
• Self-driven and independent
• Excellent communication and collaborative skills
• Comfortable with a wide variety of technical discussions, both internally and externally
• Flexible person - Small company mind set, we rely on that we can support each other when needed
• Has the ability to stay calm and to get a good overview in hectic situations
What you get in the role
• To be a part of a strong Project team which contributes to the green transition in society
• A challenging job in an international environment with a leading position in the market
• Get the opportunity to work in a team consisting of competent and committed colleagues
• Good development opportunities
Contact
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, +46 733 90 80 35.
