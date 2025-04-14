Senior Industrial Designer ICT
2025-04-14
Stockholm Engineering Lab in Stockholm is a highly creative, multidisciplinary, and international think tank dedicated to envisioning strategic product designs and turning them into innovative, working solutions.
The Stockholm Industrial Design Team focuses on designing the next generation of ICT equipment, such as telecom units, indoor and outdoor small cells, smart home appliances, intelligent automotive solutions, and more.
Design at Huawei
Successful designs answer to the needs of human desirability, business viability, and technical feasibility.
You will be challenged to identify meaningful insights from user observation, design trends, and changes in and shifting business models and translate them into appealing design proposals, excellent user experiences, and innovative features with superior perceived quality.
You have an excellent sensitivity for shape, color, and finishes and can rationalize design semiotics.
You are a true innovator with users at the heart and a passion for detail.
You understand branding through design and will contribute to an integrated product portfolio.
You quickly elaborate ideas by sketching, 3d modeling, prototyping, or 3d printing for team communication, functional verification, and/or aesthetic presentations.
You can tackle any project brief and adapt the planning and design process to projects focusing on research, innovation, branding, etc.
You enjoy communicating design and your ideas and guiding the audience to understand the final result and everything that led to it.
You thrive on guiding a team through project planning, driving team-oriented activities and workshops, giving feedback, and leading team members.
Key Responsibilities
• You will be part of a creative design team of industrial designers.
• Guided product development from initial research and concepts to successful products
• Communicate ideas and concepts to designers, engineers, and management
• Be responsible for the ID function in a multidisciplinary project team
• Maintain a continued understanding of the competition, industry, and relevant trends
Requirements
• You have a proven track record with close interaction and successful deliveries toward well-known and prestigious clients
• The deliveries have given you the experience and convenience to understand, discuss with, and present to senior management
• You preferably have a BA/MA in industrial design and/or design engineering
• You have a minimum of 6-8 years' experience where a substantial part is done in a consultancy/ studio environment
• During these years, you have led projects with several designers but also continuously done hands-on designs
• Excellent feeling for form, proportions, and CMF
• Strong understanding of global trends, technology, and fashion
• You know manufacturing processes and materials
• You are a hands-on innovator and appreciate model-making and testing
• Proficient using tools like CREO, Rhino, Keyshot, and Adobe CC
• You are self-driven and know how to organize work and lead design
• All this above has given you national and international recognition
• Hands-on design experience with consumer goods.
This is a full-time consultant position.
Please apply with your Portfolio, Cover letter, and CV.
