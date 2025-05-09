Senior Hvac Field Engineer
2025-05-09
Job Overview:
The Senior HVAC Field Engineer uses best practices and knowledge to ensure the HVAC installed at site according with the engineering developed by the project and under the McDermott quality standards. They will provide leadeship to the workforce in charge of the HVAC activities at site and share their conceptual and practical expertise related to the HVAC discipline. The Senior Mechanical Engineer impacts a range of customer, operational, project, or service activities with the HVAC and Construction Teams and other related teams and ensures that they are working within the appropriate guidelines and policies.
Responsibilities for Internal Candidates
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Apply HVAC Field related knowledge and skills to a wide range of standard and nonstandard situations during the HVAC systems installation at site
Surveying the installation sites ahead of fitting and supervise the installation of the HVAC equipment and systems
Planning and supervise the proper installation of the Ducting, piping, control panels, valves, etc.
Supervise the testing and proper functioning of all HVAC components part of the system, ensuring it perfect performance during commissioning and start up to the Client
Manage own time to meet agreed deadlines and budgets and develop plans for short-term work activities
Focus on completing work within budget
Clearly communicate and explain complex issues and work to establish understanding
Be fully familiar with the project scope of work, specifications, schedule, and all inter-discipline requirements; including identifying concerns as early as practicable and taking appropriate initiatives to address the issues
Identify changes to scope and promptly raise change notifications, including providing any necessary supporting documentation and estimates
Interface with all Field disciplines engineers and Home Office Engineers when needed
Maintain close coordination with other engineering disciplines at site, Planning, QHSES and Project Management Teams, as required
Document substantive communications (communications that result in significant decisions or assignment of actions) and forward copies to the Discipline Lead Engineer and Discipline Manager
Raise to the Home office or Field engineering office technical queries to obtain missing information, clarify work scope, and maintain client-preferred procedures, specifications, standards, practices, and operational requirements
Attend Construction and/or engineering meetings, and site surveys, as required
Assist in providing necessary design inputs to other disciplines to enable them to proceed with their deliverables
Review vendor and subcontractor submittals, checking for compliance with project specifications and providing comments as necessary
Keep the Construction Lead apprised of all activities and concerns, technical, budgetary, and manpower related
Reports to: Project: Construction Manager
Functional: Supervising/Lead Construction Manager
Liaise with: All Home Office Engineering Disciplines, Fabrication Group, Safety Dept, Document Control, Procurement Group, Subcontractors and Vendors, and Customers
Supervises: Field Engineers & Site HVAC Contractors
Qualifications for Internal Candidates
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering (Master's Degree is preferred)
Eight-fifteen (8-15) years of experience in the Energy sector with major contractors or consultants predominately performing detailed design of onshore facilities
Advantage to be Registered Professional or Chartered Engineer or member of Professional Engineering Society
Good English in writing/speaking (B2 Level minimum)
Quality-oriented and schedule-conscious
Serves as a technical reference and/or source of reliable information for the discipline
Leadership skills and willingness to coordinate some discipline tasks
Make recommendations to improve the work process
