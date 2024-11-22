Senior HR Operations Specialist Nordics
Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
In this role as Senior HR Operations Specialist Nordics, you'll be a key player in optimizing and streamlining HR processes for a fast-growing and dynamic organization. Your work will ensure that our HR operations are both efficient and aligned with our business goals, helping to create a supportive and engaging environment for both employees and managers.
Based in Stockholm, you'll join our HR Operations team, working alongside our HR Coordinators and Payroll Specialists. Together, you'll focus on refining and improving HR workflows that not only benefit the team but also enhance the broader business.
You'll be a key player that is part of cross-functional projects, collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders to ensure our global HR initiatives are executed smoothly and aligned with both local and international needs.
You'll ensure the accuracy and reliability of our HR data dashboards, providing critical insights to support business decisions. Beyond systems and processes, you'll be a trusted partner for managers and employees, offering guidance on HR policies and leading and developing HR system trainings to the business.
As the go-to person for compliance, you'll ensure that our HR practices stay aligned with local labor laws and regulations.
As a member of our Nordic HR team, you will join 16 dedicated professionals across three key areas: HR Operations, HR Advisory, and Talent Acquisition. We are highly collaborative and continuously seek opportunities for improvement. Together, we strive to build an HR environment that is both efficient and people-centered!
Qualifications
You have several years of experience in HR operations, ideally in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. You possess a strong understanding of HR best practices, employment law, and are proficient in HR systems such as Workday, along with tools like Excel.
Your communication skills in both Swedish and English are excellent, allowing you to build strong relationships across teams. You are detail-oriented, highly organized, and thrive in environments where you manage multiple tasks and deadlines with ease.
Last but not least, you're proactive, creative, solution-oriented, and continuously looking for ways to improve processes and outcomes. We also believe you're high on energy, low on ego and with a little bit of humor!
If you're ready to make a meaningful impact in a collaborative environment, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rituals Cosmetics Sweden AB
(org.nr 556821-5130)
Biblioteksgatan 29 (visa karta
)
114 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9024964