Senior Hardware Designer Battery Management Systems (BMS)
Husqvarna AB / Elektronikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Jönköping
2026-07-16
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Location: Huskvarna, Sweden (Jonsered (Gothenburg) may also be considered)
Join one of the world's oldest start-ups — and help power what comes next
At Husqvarna Group, innovation has been part of the story since 1689. Today, we are reinventing how people care for forests, parks, gardens and construction environments — with robotics, battery systems, smart technologies and sustainable product platforms at the center of that journey. Our Battery Competence Center is where electrification becomes real product technology and we are now strengthening the hardware team with a Senior Hardware Designer who knows BMS development in depth.
About the role
This is a senior, hands-on engineering role. You will take battery subsystem requirements and turn them into robust BMS hardware solutions together with system engineers, cell specialists, software engineers and manufacturing experts
Your responsibilities
Derive hardware requirements from battery subsystem requirements and translate them into practical design choices.
Define BMS hardware architecture and functional blocks based on system architecture, requirements, standards and certification needs.
Create schematics and PCB designs in OrCAD, including symbols, footprints and production-ready documentation.
Define the BMS interfaces to the battery system and contribute to the optimal EE layout of the battery design.
Select electronic and electrical components with the right balance of performance, safety, availability and manufacturability.
Prepare manufacturing deliverables for PCBA production and support test, troubleshooting, verification and validation.
Define AFE parameters, operating modes and BMS functions in close collaboration with cell experts, system engineers and software engineers.
Specify the hardware–software interface together with the software team and ensure clear, structured technical documentation.
The technical landscape
You will work close to the product and close to the details. The role suits someone who enjoys circuit-level problem solving, knows the trade-offs in BMS hardware, and can move naturally between architecture, schematic design, PCBA realization, verification and cross-functional decision-making.
What we believe you bring
BSc or MSc in Electronics, Embedded Systems, Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Minimum 6 years of relevant professional experience in electronics/hardware development.
Documented experience in hardware design for Battery Management Systems — this is essential.
Strong experience in circuit and PCBA design and the confidence to work independently in complex designs.
Hands-on experience with AFEs, MCUs and BMS-related hardware architectures.
At least 3 years of OrCAD experience for schematic and PCB design.
Fluent English, both spoken and written.
Why join Husqvarna Group?
If you are a senior BMS hardware engineer who wants ownership, technical depth and the chance to influence products at scale, we would be happy to hear from you. You will join a global innovation leader with a strong engineering culture, exciting electrification challenges, international collaboration and real opportunities to influence products used by millions of customers worldwide.
Application
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. Due to the holiday period, response might take longer than normal.
If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
Learn more about our culture here: https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/our-culture Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Industrigatan 8 (visa karta
)
553 02 JÖNKÖPING Jobbnummer
10004631