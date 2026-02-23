Senior Global Finance Process Owner
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior Global Finance Process Owner for one of our clients.
Assignment description Södertälje 50% onsite - travel within Europe will occur Assignment: Senior Global Finance Process Owner (Commercial Finance) D365 Finance & Procurement Rollout 1. Background Client is implementing Microsoft D365 Finance & Procurement to establish harmonized, end-to-end commercial finance processes, a unified accounting model, and aligned master data across markets. The role supports the program by shaping the future global finance blueprint.
2. Purpose of the Assignment Design future-state commercial finance processes for D365. Drive global harmonization and standardization with minimal exceptions. Ensure accounting-sound, control-ready process designs. Lead the redesign of the Chart of Accounts and financial dimensions in alignment with a unified commercial accounting model.
3. Scope of Work Primary Scope A. Process Blueprint Define and govern the global standard for commercial finance processes. B. Accounting Model & Master Data Lead CoA redesign and financial dimensions design. Establish harmonized posting logic for key transactions. Facilitate decisions with local CFOs and central stakeholders. C. D365 Implementation Support Define functional requirements, approvals, controls, and reporting needs. Support test scenario definition, acceptance criteria, and build validation. D. Documentation & Enablement Maintain global process documentation and ensure accessibility. Out of Scope Technical configuration or custom development. Program management responsibilities. Operational finance backfill.
4. Key Deliverables Future-State E2E Finance Process Blueprint Approved architecture, process maps, global standard + exceptions. Controls & Compliance Package Control matrix and segregation of duties principles. CoA and Financial Dimensions Design CoA structure, governance, usage rules, and posting logic.
5. Ways of Working & Governance Collaborate with global process owners, solution teams, data/analytics roles, and finance leadership across markets. Governance principles: One global standard as default. Exceptions only when legally required and formally approved. Major decisions documented with rationale.
6. Required Profile Must-Have Experience Senior finance background (accounting/controller/finance lead). Strong knowledge of CoA, posting logic, period close, reconciliations, and reporting. Proven experience in process design and global harmonization. Experience embedding internal controls into end-to-end processes. Experience from large, multinational organizations. Must-Have Capabilities Strong senior-stakeholder leadership. Skilled workshop facilitator and decision-driver. High documentation discipline (process maps, narratives, governance assets). Comfortable operating in complex transformation programs. Highly Desirable Experience with Dynamics 365 Finance. Understanding of transition-phase Dynamics touchpoints.
Placeringsort: Jönköping Arbetsmodell: Helt på plats Uppdragsperiod: 2026-03-02- Öppet Möjlighet till förlängning: Ja Övrigt: Bakgrundskontroll krävs innan uppdragsstart
Location: Remote International
Application Deadline: 2026-03-01
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
