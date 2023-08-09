Senior Geophysicist
Are you looking for a new opportunity? Then we want to know more about you, so apply now to the Exploration Geophysics Department.
About the role
As a Senior Geophysicist at the Exploration Geophysics department, you will work in a team of geophysicists, geologists and geochemists.
Direct responsibilities will include planning, implementing and supervising geophysical field campaigns, followed by processing, securing and modeling data from these investigations according to Boliden standards.
Additionally, you will be provided the opportunity to pursue geophysical investigations within your project areas utilizing your unique skillsets to evaluate and report the results according to Boliden standards.
There is also an opportunity to work with geophysical method and instrument development that is carried out in the department.
Collaboration is at the heart of Boliden's culture and as a senior role, internal mentoring is an everyday task, as well as advice and support for other geophysicists, geologists, field technicians, contractors and consultants.
Your qualifications
• B.Sc. degree or higher in geophysics
• An understanding of the use of potential field and electromagnetic methods in mineral exploration
• 5-10 years of experience in the mining industry
• Feild campaign experience working with geophysical instruments
• Processing, modeling and interpretation experience
• You are proficient in written and spoken English
• Result oriented, problem solver and precise
• Team player, flexible and able to adapt to culture
• A valid driver's license
Assests
• It is considered an asset to know electric methods well
• Experienced with software's (Geosoft, Maxwell, Geoscience Analyst)
Apply now
Apply now with a few clicks and your CV here (in Swedish or English). We are happy to get your application up until Sunday 17th September 2023. Interviews can take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
We are offering
We offer exploration work in a stable, active mining company where you work together in a team of geophysicists, geologists, exploration technicians and development engineers. You will have the responsibility of several exploration projects in a group of geophysicists. You will work in friendly, stable, and supportive working conditions.
Location
The head office resides in the small town of Boliden, Sweden, but living options expand to several nearby villages, towns and cities. Relocation is required and the opportunity to choose your preferred lifestyle is encouraged.
Curious to know more?
Please contact me, hiring manager Kirsi McGimpsey, +46 70 283 10 71, e-mail: kirsi.mcgimpsey@boliden.com
Union information is available from Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 910 77 43 06, Ditte Möller Lasskogen, Sveriges Ingenjörer, +46 910 70 42 40, or Peter Markström, Ledarna, + 46 910 77 40 09.
