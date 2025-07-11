Senior Geologist to Boliden Aitik
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Are you ready for new challenges? Boliden - Aitik Near Mine Exploration, is now looking for a Senior Exploration Geologist.
Your opportunity:
Join the Aitik Near Mine Exploration team and play a key role in supporting mine geology at the active Aitik mine, advancing the Nautanen project, and exploring for additional discoveries. As an Exploration Geologist, you will be part of a dynamic team working in friendly, stable, and supportive conditions in Gällivare, Sweden. This is a permanent, full-time position where work-life balance is highly valued.
Who you will work with:
You will collaborate with a team of Geologists, Geophysicists, and Exploration Technicians to plan, initiate, and execute exploration activities. You will work closely with various departments to ensure the success of exploration programs.
What you will do:
Collaborate within a team of geoscientists and support functions to plan, initiate, and execute exploration programs safely and to budget.
Compile and interpret geological data to generate new targets and advance prospects.
Model geology in 3D.
Maintain exploration licenses in good standing and complete reporting as required.
Develop and implement QAQC routines and SOP's for exploration activities.
Training and mentoring Junior Geologists and field staff.
Support business development projects and feasibility studies.
Promote Boliden's values and contribute to maintaining a social license to operate.
What you bring:
Geoscience degree with postgraduate qualification, MSc or PhD preferred.
5+ years of experience in the exploration / mining industry.
Demonstrated background in targeting and development of early to advanced stage exploration prospects.
Strong understanding of structural geology, mineral systems, and preferably experience in Iron Oxide-Copper-Gold and porphyry copper exploration.
Relevant experience with interpreting and modelling geological data in 2D and 3D using GIS and modelling software.
Operational experience from planning and execution of diamond drill programs.
Proficient in written and spoken English. Fluency in Swedish or a willingness to learn is desired. Finnish is a merit.
A category B driving license is required.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Ian McGimpsey, Ian.McGimpsey@boliden.com
. Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Adam Martinez, adam.martinez@boliden.com
. Union questions are answered by Mats Lindblom, SACO, 073-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09. Questions regarding the process will be answered after the vacation, expected in the beginning of August.
Application deadline: Sunday 3rd of august 2025.
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration.
