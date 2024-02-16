Senior Gameplay/AI Engineer
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-02-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
Sharkmob is currently developing two new exciting games: Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
and one unannounced project, and we are looking for someone to help us make the best games possible. Our team has big ambitions, and we value smart decisions, creative professionalism, and passion for the craft. We seek someone with a deep interest in AI who is dedicated to creating interesting and polished behaviors. The candidate we are looking for is a skilled Gameplay/AI programmer who will work closely with the design, art, and other teams to create different types of agents in the game.
As an AI programmer, you will work with a wide range of agents for different encounters. You'll also make the world full of life while making sure to reach set performance targets. We see that you have several years of coding experience (in gaming, preferably working with C++ or equivalent) rather than machine learning.
Desired experience
• A passion for games!
• Ability to analyze and dissect AI behaviors and what makes them work.
• Advanced/Expert knowledge in C++ (or equivalent programming language).
• Being able to help or lead AI-related feature implementation.
• Can design highly performant systems that support many agents.
• Effective communication and collaboration skills with other development disciplines.
• Enjoys working with multiple different disciplines to create interesting AI agents and the encounters surrounding them.
• Good understanding of designing, implementing, and working in a feature-rich game engine.
• Several years of game development experience.
Added bonus
• Experience working with Unreal Engine 4 or 5.
• Shipped one or more games for PC and Console.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö (https://career.sharkmob.com/locations/malmo),
Sweden, and London (https://career.sharkmob.com/locations/london-uk),
UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne (https://www.exoborne.com/en/)
- a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt (https://bloodhunt.com/en-us)
- a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
8476790