Senior Game Producer
2025-05-20
Quickspin is a Playtech company, and one of the world's leading providers of innovative and entertaining video slots, other RNG, and live casino games. We strive to push boundaries through creative gameplay, unique themes, and new experiences to deliver high-quality entertainment. With a constant drive to improve, we are now looking for a Senior Game Producer to join the Quickspin family.
About the Role
The Quickspin Producer leads our game development projects, from the vision to the execution of roadmaps. You lead a cross functional team daily, while staying within the boundaries of budget, time, and resource plans.
You take the game from internal concept ideas to going live with our vast selection of operator customers. You are the link between product, development, and sales to assure the game's success at all stages.
This role suits you who likes to combine structure and creativity. You will be an integral part of the Product team within Quickspin, doing both project & product management, and will play an important part in the creation of world's most awesome video slots.
Main Responsibilities:
Pitching ideas to stakeholders with clarity and enthusiasm.
Leading and inspiring the game team through the development process.
Overseeing game design to ensure creative and technical alignment.
Managing projects efficiently, ensuring timelines are met.
Collaborating closely with marketing and commercial teams to ensure game success.
Representing Quickspin at industry events and conferences.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Excellent understanding in what makes game fun and exciting.
5+ years of experience in a similar role within the iGaming industry, specifically focused on the production of slot games.
Strong experience in Jira, Photoshop, PowerPoint, and game design tools.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Proven experience in pitching ideas to stakeholders effectively.
Strong team leadership skills.
Additional Preferred Experience:
Experience in live gaming production and a deep understanding of the gaming industry.
Strong analytical skills for game design and player engagement.
Familiarity with Figma is a plus.
Programming knowledge in any language.
Who you are and what we offer
You are a team player with strong initiative and self-motivation thriving in a team environment where the route from idea to implementation is very short. In return we offer an excellent benefit package and a challenging and rewarding job in one of the fastest growing and most exciting industries there is.
You will work in a creative, and fun atmosphere at an award-winning company. We are also proud to say that you'll have the opportunity to have your work seen and enjoyed by millions of users, world-wide. Så ansöker du
