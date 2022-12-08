Senior Game Developer - Nørdlight
We are looking for a Senior Game Developer to design and implement new features and help us set the architectural foundation for our game.
What you would primarily do
Architect, implement and own various feature implementations
Drive knowledge sharing between teams and studios
Help guide other developers
Help maintain a performant client and backend
Help enable effective build automation and deployment
Contribute to all stages of the product life cycle, design, implementation, testing, release, deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting
Your skills, experiences, and traits
Game development experience in Unity or Unreal
Experience working in C#
Experience being the architect of a feature from concept to production
Experience with distributed development - like Git, CI/CD, pipelines, etc
Experience taking ownership / lead in your development team
Are fluent in English (verbal and written)
It wouldn't hurt if you have
Experience with backend development
Experience with cloud services like AWS
Working at Nørdlight
Flexible hours
Competitive salaries
Health benefits
Possibility to work from home
Health insurance
Pension
Friday friendly gaming
If you love games, creative freedom, being heard, and being a valued part of a small studio then we would love to hear from you! Join Nørdlight and let's grow together!
Nørdlight is a small studio of almost 20 people, guided by a team of veterans complimented by fresh perspective from new developers, always looking for diversity to help us innovate and evolve.
We set out to not only build fantastic titles but to create the greatest place to work, aiming to be the best in the world when it comes to employee health and culture, team autonomy, creative freedom, inclusion, and product involvement across all disciplines. We are currently working on bringing one of the world's most beloved brands, Rubik's cube, to the digital market. Så ansöker du
