Senior Fullstack Web Developer
ATS Industrial Automation AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-10
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Senior Fullstack Web Developer
ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies.
ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation,automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to addressthe sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in marketssuch as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATSemploys over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe,Southeast Asia and China.
We are developing an innovative 3D- and VR-based software platform for professional training and simulation.Our cloud-based SaaS solution enables immersive, scalable, and enterprise-ready training experiences andintegrates modern web technologies with complex backend systems and 3D/VR environments.
To grow our team in our Digitalization department, we are looking for a Senior Fullstack Web Developer who takes technical ownership, contributes to architectural decisions,and actively shapes the future of our platform. In this role, you will work closely with product management,3D/VR specialists, QA, and DevOps to deliver a secure, high-quality, and scalable solution.
Your role:
Full Stack Development
• Design, develop, and maintain frontend and backend components of the platform such asdatabases
• Build modern, responsive user interfaces
• Develop backend services and APIs
• Implement authentication and authorization concepts, including SSO (OAuth2, OpenIDConnect, SAML)
• Integrate and maintain SCORM-compliant training content and learning workflows
• Collaborate closely with 3D/VR developers to integrate immersive training modules
• Ensure performance, security, scalability, and reliability across the system
Quality, Testing & Monitoring
• Contribute to test strategies and ensure high software quality
• Create, maintain, and execute test cases
• Collaborate with QA and product teams to define acceptance criteria
• Analyze test results and support defect tracking and resolution
Senior-Level Responsibilities
• Take technical ownership of key components and features
• Drive architectural and technology decisions within the web ecosystem
• Identify technical debt and actively improve code quality and system design
• Review code and provide constructive, high-quality feedback
Skills & Experience
• Several years of professional experience as a Fullstack Developer, ideally in a Senior role
• Strong experience with ASP.NET Core (C#) in enterprise-grade applications
• Solid frontend experience with React and modern JavaScript/TypeScript
• Experience building and maintaining REST APIs
• Strong knowledge of SSO technologies (OAuth2, OpenID Connect, SAML)
• Experience with SCORM or e-learning platforms
• Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server and relational database design
• Experience with cloud-based architectures and SaaS platforms
• Experience with test management tools
• Solid understanding of software architecture, design patterns, and best practices
• Hands-on Experience with AI Coding Agents
• Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Nice to Have
• Experience with 3D, VR, or simulation-based software
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows
• Knowledge of containerization and cloud platforms (e.g. Docker, Azure, AWS)
• Experience with enterprise customer environments (Entra ID/AD, network restrictions,certificates) and/or customer-hosted deployments (on-prem/private cloud)
Our shared purpose: Creating solutions that positively impact lives around the world.
We value PEOPLE: Having the best team and winning as a team.
The foundation of a great company is having the best team which is why we continuously work to develop,engage, empower and energize our people. We support our people to foster a safe, positive, and inclusivework environment where everyone is respected and given the opportunity to do their best.
We value PROCESS: Our commitment to continuous improvement.
We align around the ATS Business Model to pursue continuous improvement in all aspects of our business.With a balance of strategic thinking and actical execution, we ensure that we are delivering value for ourcustomers today and in the future.
We value PERFORMANCE: Delivering results for our customers, shareholders and employees.
We compete to win everyday, always with uncompromising integrity and holding ourselves to the highestethical standards. We develop innovative solutions to complex problems, and deliver a unique value that fuelsgrowth in our markets. We own our results and have full accountability to creating value for our customers andshareholders.
Are you interested in becoming part of an economically successful, future-oriented and international company?We look forward to receiving your application, stating your salary requirements and availability via our
careerportal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10
E-post: jsauerborn@atsautomation.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ATS Industrial Automation AB
(org.nr 559571-6712)
Rosenlundsplatsen 5 (visa karta
)
411 20 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Janina Sauerborn jsauerborn@atsautomation.com Jobbnummer
9848012