Senior Fullstack Developer
Omim Technology AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omim Technology AB i Stockholm
Joining our tech team, you will build all aspects of Mimos product and services.
Be part of our journey to displace archaic payment flows for business that deal with other businesses, with significant upside (e.g., your stock options) as Mimo grows.
We build most of our tech in Go and JS/TS, but the language matter less as long as it's the right pick for the what we want to achieve.
We use battle-proven tech (e.g., we use Postgres) but does not shy away from using newer tech when we see that it helps us (e.g., we use Temporal for workflow processing)
We use managed services for general product components (e.g., email delivery) but build from scratch when it is our core (e.g., we build bespoke payment processing and loan management systems).
We work from our office in Stockholm, Sweden and have a great fun doing so. We are "office-first" and are not looking for fully remote roles (though there is flexibility for occasional WFH).
What we are looking for
Engineering excellence; you are regarded as having expertise in either web, backend or infrastructure (or perhaps all of them).
You 'know what good looks like' when it comes to building software products in a team. For example in terms of best practices regarding automation (e.g., CI/CD) and system design (e.g., how to handle failure in distributed systems).
A curious technologist that does not shy away from new tech, programming languages or unfamiliar parts of the stack.
Product mindset; you craft 'low effort, high impact' technology solutions that add massive value to our customers.
Degree in CS, Physics, Engineering or similar.
Experience from FinTech or data intensive products.
Experience from fast growing technology companies
What we offer
Competitive salary
30 days vacation
Generous stock options for you to participate in the upside of Mimo's growth
Lot's of fun building a great product & company Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10
E-post: hello@mimohq.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omim Technology AB
(org.nr 559404-0940)
Kungstensgatan 60 (visa karta
)
113 29 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8797386