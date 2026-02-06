Senior Fullstack Developer
2026-02-06
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Fullstack Developer to help shape a data-driven retail organization. In this role, you will build end-to-end digital capabilities that enable users to submit and manage data used by analytics teams, while ensuring secure, reliable flows across a broader digital ecosystem. You will work in close collaboration with data engineers and analytics, delivering unified user interfaces and dependable backend services that support governance and data quality.
Job DescriptionDesign, build, and maintain end-to-end web capabilities supporting data submission and data management.
Develop responsive, user-friendly frontend screens (e.g., login, file upload, and related workflows) with a strong focus on usability and security.
Build and optimize backend APIs and integration layers to enable secure, high-performance data flows.
Implement Azure-based authentication and authorization with role- and permission-based access.
Develop secure file upload workflows, including validation, access control, error handling, and integration with Azure Storage.
Contribute across the full software development lifecycle: ideation, wireframes/sketches, requirements, design, estimation, planning, development, testing, documentation, deployment, and post-release follow-up.
Work with CI/CD and DevOps practices to enable automated builds, testing, deployments, and environment-based configuration.
Support code quality through clean coding practices, code reviews, and sharing best practices within the team.
RequirementsStrong experience developing user-facing web applications with Vue.js and JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
Experience with Node.js, including RESTful API development and secure integration patterns.
Hands-on experience implementing Azure-based authentication and authorization (role- and permission-based access).
Experience with Azure Storage and secure handling of file uploads.
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines, GitHub-based workflows, and DevOps practices.
Strong understanding of secure development practices, coding standards, release processes, quality expectations, and documentation.
Good knowledge of API design best practices, including REST principles, authentication, authorization, and secure data handling.
Experience leading other developers in best practices, performing code reviews, and ensuring consistent code quality.
Nice to haveFamiliarity with React or Angular.
Experience using AI tools in daily software development work.
Application
