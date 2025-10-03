Senior Fullstack Developer - Web applications
2025-10-03
Why This Job Is for You
You want to create modern digital products that make a real impact on people's lives. You enjoy working across the full stack - from backend services to frontend interfaces - and you see the value in balancing usability, performance, and maintainability. You thrive in challenging projects where the end-user is always in focus, and you enjoy the variety that consulting brings, whether it's quick prototyping or long-term product development in cross-functional teams.
You will be working within our Hardware & Design business area, where we combine broad engineering expertise with deep specialist knowledge and a user-centered approach - to develop physical products and digital experiences all the way from concept to large-scale production.
ResponsibilitiesAs Senior Fullstack Developer at DDX, you will architect, conceptualize, and code. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to develop products in a range of exciting projects. You will have the opportunity to influence your own role and the way we work, as well as help drive our culture of creativity and innovation forward.
Design, architect, and develop fullstack solutions with a focus on quality, scalability, and user experience.
Collaborate with designers, developers, and product owners to create impactful digital products.
Work with both backend (e.g. Node.js, Java) and frontend (e.g. React, Angular, Vue) technologies.
Participate in architectural decisions and influence tech stacks and frameworks.
Contribute to CI/CD pipelines and cloud solutions (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Mentor junior colleagues and share best practices within the team.
Maintain a strong focus on client collaboration and business value.
Qualifications 5+ years of experience as a fullstack developer.
Strong backend skills (Node.js, Java, .NET or similar).
Strong frontend skills (React, Angular, or Vue).
Experience with databases (SQL/NoSQL).
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Familiarity with CI/CD, test-driven development, and Git.
Bonus if you have worked with Next.js, Headless CMS, or additional languages such as Golang, Kotlin, or Rust.
Fluent in English, and Swedish is a plus.
A proactive and solution-oriented mindset with strong collaboration skills.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
DDX is part of Knightec Group. Together, we form Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. Combining cross-functional expertise with a holistic business understanding, we help our clients transform strategies into impactful solutions. Joining us means working in an environment where collaboration, creativity, and curiosity thrive. We believe that innovation happens when different perspectives meet - and we live by that every day.
Practical InformationThis is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period. Our office is located in Solna, but we embrace flexible working conditions with a hybrid model. Start date is as soon as possible or by agreement. Submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-11-17. If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Mikael Westh, Talent Acquisition Specialist. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec Group AB
(org.nr 559384-1058), https://www.knightecgroup.com Arbetsplats
Knightec Group Kontakt
Mikael Westh mikael.westh@knightec.se Jobbnummer
9540527