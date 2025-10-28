Senior FullStack Developer - C#, .Net
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-10-28
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Västerås
, Arboga
, Uppsala
, Upplands-Bro
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description
We are seeking an experienced Senior FullStack Developer who will be instrumental in shaping our client's digital IoT platform and mentoring their development team in modern software practices and architectural excellence.
Our R&D engineers and scientists develop breakthrough technologies that change the way the world works and industries do business. We constantly push the limits of convention, while retaining our focus on delivering quality products and solutions to our customers.
You will be working in an agile team setup in a Global Environment, with colleagues in Sweden cooperating with teams in Poland and India. You will report to the local department but also to the Global R&D functions for digital solutions in HVDC.
The team works in an agile way where all team members are expected to contribute with their knowledge and experiences to achieve the common goals for the development of the products. This means that the team does breakdown of activities together, collaborates within the team as well as seeks collaboration with other relevant teams in (and sometimes outside) the HVDC organization.
How You Will Make an Impact
Contribute and lead parts of the architectural design and implementation of our digital platform, making key technical decisions for both backend and frontend solutions.
Design, develop, and maintain scalable software systems that support analytics functions and asset monitoring solutions.
Drive the implementation of modern DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines to streamline development and deployment processes.
Implement software solutions using .NET (including latest versions), React, and modern web technologies.
Establish and enforce coding standards, conduct code reviews, and promote best practices across the development team.
Coach and mentor other developers, sharing your expertise in full stack development and system design.
Investigate and resolve complex software defects and performance issues.
Collaborate with product owners, project managers, domain experts, and stakeholders to define technical solutions and prioritize features.
Stay current with latest software development trends and technologies, introducing innovations that benefit the team.
Work in a cross-disciplinary agile team, contributing to sprint planning, retrospectives, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Your Background
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science or equivalent field of study.
10+ years of experience in professional software development, with several years in senior or lead roles.
Proven track record of leading technical implementations and making architectural decisions.
Fluent in English and Swedish.
Technical Expertise:
Expert-level knowledge of C# and .NET ecosystem.
Deep expertise in modern frontend development with React, including state management.
Strong proficiency in TypeScript and JavaScript.
Extensive experience with RDBMS concepts and implementations.
Hands-on experience with ORM frameworks.
Solid understanding of API design patterns.
Experience with DevOps practices and tools.
Knowledge of secure coding principles and security best practices.
Experience with both Windows and Linux platforms.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure preferred).
Highly Valued:
Experience with modern CSS frameworks.
Knowledge of message queuing systems.
Experience with real-time communication technologies.
Understanding of microservices architecture and distributed systems.
Experience building and maintaining component libraries and design systems.
Familiarity with search technologies/databases.
Knowledge of UI/UX principles and tools.
Experience with database migration tools.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for a solution-oriented team player who thrives in collaborative environments where knowledge sharing and innovation are encouraged. You should be passionate about building sustainable, maintainable systems with focus on clean code and best practices.
Other relevant informationDesired CompetencesSoftware Engineering and Test, IT and Industrial IT, Automation, Electrical and Robotics Engineering Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Sanjay Sareen sanjay.sareen@progalaxy.se 0738500440 Jobbnummer
9578062