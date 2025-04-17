Senior Full-Stack Engineer (Typescript)
2025-04-17
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Full-Stack Engineer.
About The Role:
The Flower Portal is the cornerstone product of how our Partners track their investments in flexible energy assets and understand their impact on the energy system. As an early member of the team, your contributions will directly shape the product's success and influence how Flower is perceived. Together, we'll build a strong and collaborative team culture as we drive the green energy transition forward.
What You'll Do:
Dive into the world of green energy transition and gain a deep understanding of Flower's offerings
Collaborate closely with our Product Owner and fellow Software Engineers in a small team to build great solutions
Develop our product in Typescript using tools like React, Node and NestJS
Build stable, scalable solutions and ensure quality by working with test frameworks
Shape technical architecture and collaborate across teams to align design decisions with strategic business goals
Bring clarity to complex data, helping Partners understand and engage with Flower's vision and value proposition
Drive new features connected to internationalization, diversification of our portfolio of assets and new realtime data streams
Who You Are:
You are a humble and dedicated professional, ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into the work required to achieve our ambitious goals. Therefore, we believe that you possess the following traits:
You're a natural problem solver who loves tackling new challenges and apply 80/20 thinking to focus on the most impactful solutions
Communication and teamwork are your strengths - you enjoy collaborating and bringing ideas to life
You thrive in fast-paced environments, enjoy exploring unbeaten paths and embrace the 'fail fast, learn fast' approach
You have 6+ years of experience in software engineering with a strong technical foundation and track record in a similar role
You have a knack for building applications from scratch or scaling them up early on
You thrive as a full-stack engineer, seamlessly bringing features to life from backend to frontend
You have experience working with AWS or similar cloud platforms
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Senior Engineers, Head of Flower Portal, VP of Asset Management and our CEO John.
We look forward to hearing from you!
