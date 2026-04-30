Senior Full-Stack Developer
Picadeli AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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, Nyköping
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Picadeli runs the world's most advanced salad bar concept with 2 500 connected bars across Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, France, and the US, and a turnover above 2 BSEK. Our bars run computer vision for freshness, smart cooling, digital labels, and AI-assisted ordering. The platform behind it all is a Node / TypeScript / React / Postgres / Python stack on AWS, with embedded software at the edge and mobile apps on top. We're hiring our next developer.
The team
We're 25 people in tech, about half on software, the other half on hardware, IT, and aftermarket. We keep the team deliberately small and make sure each person has what they need to ship: deep context on the business, the right tools, and the autonomy to make real decisions. If you've spent the last two jobs waiting days for PR reviews and fighting through layers of process to ship small changes, this is a different environment.
We work from our Gothenburg HQ, in person, together. That's a deliberate choice, not a pandemic leftover. The product is physical, the work is collaborative, and that kind of collaboration just works better in person. Our HQ is recently renovated, sits near public transport with parking at the door, and has been nominated as one of Sweden's best offices. Picadeli has also been certified as a Great Place to Work for several years running. If your life is built around remote-first work, this role isn't for you, and that's fine.
What the work looks like
You'll ship across the full spectrum of specification, architecture, coding, DevOps, testing, and rollout. New products and mature ones. Backend services, web apps, data pipelines, occasional Android, and the AI and computer-vision work that touches nearly everything we build.
A recent example: ARCVision, a new system that adds cameras to the salad bars, uses a neural network to interpret fill levels from the images, and feeds three different applications; one for store staff, one for our field team, one for sales. That kind of end-to-end, hardware-meets-AI-meets-web project is typical of what a year here looks like.
How we work
We use AI aggressively in our development process. Not because of the hype, but because it makes our products better for customers and because it's changing how we work together in ways that make the job more interesting. Developers sit close to users and ship quickly; sometimes it's faster to just build the thing with the user than to spec it out first. At the same time, a fleet of connected hardware across six countries is unforgiving of shortcuts, so wise architectural decisions matter more now than they ever have.
What we're looking for
An experienced developer with the confidence and taste to make the right architecture and implementation calls, and who enjoys coaching others to get there too. You understand the tradeoffs between speed, quality, and maintainability, and can argue them both ways. You've held a formal or informal tech-lead role, and you have the competence, confidence, and humility to raise the bar of a team without running it over.
You should have solid working experience across some mix of Node.js, TypeScript, React, PostgreSQL, AWS, and Python. Microservice architecture and AWS DevOps experience are valuable. Android is a plus, not a requirement. Genuine curiosity about the AI shift in software (as a craft to master, not a box to tick) matters more than any single item on the stack list.
What we offer
A seat on a small, serious team doing unreasonably ambitious work with real users and real hardware. Competitive compensation, private health insurance, a generous wellness contribution, and colleagues who like being at work, in an office where things get built.
If that sounds like the kind of team you want to be on, let's talk.
Apply
Is this the right job for you? Please send your application as soon as possible at the latest 2026-05-31. If you have specific questions that you feel the need to sort out before sending your application, please contact Recruiter Axel Segertoft from Detechtiv at +46 76 038 04 28 or email axel@detechtiv.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7665716-1976432". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Picadeli AB
(org.nr 556814-8067), https://careers.picadeli.com
Kalles väg (visa karta
)
415 11 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Picadeli Kontakt
Axel Segertoft axel@detechtiv.se Jobbnummer
9886324