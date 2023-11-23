Senior Full Stack Developer
2023-11-23
Alfa Laval in Lund in looking for
Senior Full Stack Developer - Automation Development
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
We are looking for an additional member of our team developing various kinds of IoT solutions for Alfa Laval. Since we have an agile setup, we do all planning and estimation as a team creating the right workload for the team.
Key tasks:
Analysis, design, develop, build, configure, test, and deploy changes to optimize existing solutions
Ensure that solutions meet requirements outlined in the design documentation to agreed time, cost and quality within their area and level of expertise.
Who are you?
You are an independent, quick learning and experienced person with problem-solving skills and attention to detail and quality of output. Being part of a team is something that gives you energy and that extra push. You 're structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture, self-motivated with the ability to effectively prioritize, take initiative and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Developing yourself as well as your colleagues comes natural to you.
What you know
Our environments are based on Microsoft. Due to the complexity in the existing solution, the role requires and extensive set of skills:
Knowledge of Docker applications
Knowledge of serverless apps and functions
Experience of working with CI/CD pipelines and Azure DevOps
Knowledge of time series databases
Experience of writing unit tests.
We would like to see that you have +5 years' experience in the areas mentioned above.
What's in it for you
A challenge like no other, a chance to be a part of something new that could be a game changer in the industry. A chance to work in a creative environment with flexibility and work life balance. You will be working with projects where nothing will ever be routine, there's a different challenge every day.
