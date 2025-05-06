Senior Frontend Developer within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in eHealth with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our eHealth solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position Are you an experienced frontend software engineer with deep experience in frontend development? Do you want write code that will directly impact the health and well-being of millions? Do you want to want to contribute to a modern, device-agnostic application framework being built from the ground up? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you to become a member of our webSDK team.
We are seeking a highly skilled senior frontend software engineer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be instrumental in designing, developing, and maintaining our frontend application framework using modern web technologies and declarative programming. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to create modular, scalable, and robust solutions that integrate seamlessly with our backend systems.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do. About you To thrive in this role, you are a person with excellent communication and collaboration skills, naturally inclined to support others and engage with consumer teams. You are a social team member who values teamwork and adapts well to various working styles, always contributing to the team's collaborative spirit.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong understanding of modern web technologies.
Proven experience in building complex web applications, beyond just simple pages.
Deep expertise in at least one frontend framework, with high-level knowledge of others.
Proficiency in TypeScript, CSS, JavaScript, and HTML
Strong analytical skills with the ability to think broadly about how solutions fit into the overall architecture and long-term goals.
Communicates fluently in both spoken and written English
It's a bonus if you have
Experience with Java. With a strong understanding of JavaScript, Web Components, and modern CSS techniques.
Experience with CI/CD, development tooling, Electron, and Node.js
Experience with Scrum or Kanban, as we practice agile methodologies
Place of employment: Stockholm, Linköping, or remotely in Sweden.
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSwedenWe will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9323203